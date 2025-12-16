Synergetics.ai Secures Strategic Investment from Taisu Ventures for SGTX Token Launch

Dec 16, 2025

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergetics.ai, pioneer of the Agent Economy and creator of the world's first AI Agent Wallet and decentralized Agent Commerce infrastructure, today announced Taisu Ventures' strategic investment in its Seed Round token fundraise. The funding will accelerate the SGTX token launch, ecosystem expansion, and upcoming token generation event (TGE).

Figure 1 Taisu Ventures invests in Synergetics.ai Token fundraise
Figure 2 Synergetics.ai powers the Agent Economy
The SGTX token powers payments, staking, governance, and commerce across the Synergetics Agent Network. It enables trustless settlement, usage-based billing, and seamless transactions for agents, creators, enterprises, digital twins, and automated systems in industries like telecom, e-commerce, healthcare, banking, and entertainment.

Key SGTX utilities include:

  • Agent-to-agent payments and micro-transactions.
  • Staking for network security and rewards.
  • Governance for protocol upgrades.
  • Commerce in the Agent Marketplace.

Takashi Hayashida, Managing Partner at Taisu Ventures, said: "Synergetics.ai is building essential infrastructure for agent-to-agent commerce at scale, an inevitable evolution of the AI economy. We believe SGTX will become foundational for how autonomous agents transact globally. Our investment reflects conviction in the technology and team."

Synergetics.ai CEO Raghu Bala added: "The AI Agent Economy is here, and it needs a new transactional fabric. SGTX is that fabric. Taisu Ventures' Web3 expertise makes them an ideal partner as we deliver the world's first end-to-end Agent Commerce platform."

The investment supports expansion of the Agent Marketplace, development of patented protocols like AgentTalk for secure multi-agent communication, and adoption of AgentWallet for enterprise workflows, digital twins, and real-time collaboration.

About Taisu Ventures
Taisu Ventures is a global early-stage firm focused on Web3 infrastructure, digital assets, and frontier technologies. Learn more at www.taisu.io.

About Synergetics.ai
Synergetics.ai enables creation, orchestration, deployment, and monetization of autonomous AI agents via AgentTalk protocol, AgentWallet, Agent Marketplace, and AgentWorks suite. Visit www.synergetics.ai.

Visit token.synergetics.ai to explore SGTX and join the Agent Economy.

