SYNEVIT® Addresses Hormonal Imbalance Ahead of National Endometriosis Awareness Month

Shining the Spotlight on Expert Insights and Targeted Supplements to Support Imbalanced Hormones in Women

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's health is increasingly in the spotlight. A recent McKinsey report from the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference suggested that closing the women's health gap could add over $1 trillion to the global economy annually within 15 years. McKinsey senior partner and McKinsey Health Institute leader Lucy Pérez referred to women's health as entering an "action stage, where the focus has moved from why we should care to how we scale." The report came out just in time for Endometriosis Awareness Month, which the Endometriosis Association (which launched the initiative in 1993) describes as "a worldwide observance with women and families affected by endometriosis, bringing awareness to the disease and its pain."

For the team at SYNEVIT®, one obvious connection between actionable women's health solutions and endometriosis is the need to effectively address hormonal imbalance. The company recently published an online resource where it linked hormone imbalance in women to irregular menstrual cycles and a host of related symptoms.

"Whether it's endometriosis, PCOS, a thyroid disorder, or several other things, hormonal imbalance is a central issue for many women," said SYNEVIT® CEO George Cvetkovski. "We've even had members of our European team hearing the same things from OB/GYNs in Macedonia, Kosovo, Albania, and Serbia. Irregular cycles, excessive bleeding, cysts — many of these symptoms are directly linked to hormonal imbalance."

Cvetkovski isn't alone. The Columbia Undergraduate Science Journal, for example, links hormonal dysregulation and endometriosis . It specifically connects the two through the imbalance of estrogen and progesterone.

For Cvetkovski and his team, the solution starts with regulating the body. "To help increase hormonal balance, you need to try to improve your lifestyle and eat better food," he said. "You can also boost your intake of the right supplements to give your body an additional degree of targeted nutritional support."

SYNEVIT®'s catalog of high-quality, clinically-backed supplements includes three SKUs that are ideal for those trying to recapture hormonal balance and manage endometriosis:

FERTILIMIN ® contains high concentrations of Myoinositol and D-Chiro inositol to support the ovaries and promote overall hormonal balance.

contains high concentrations of Myoinositol and D-Chiro inositol to support the ovaries and promote overall hormonal balance. SYNFOLINE ® brings together iodine and methylfolate for healthy cellular and thyroid function.

brings together iodine and methylfolate for healthy cellular and thyroid function. FERROFECT® supports healthy hemoglobin levels through chelated iron, which can help with anemia from heavy bleeding.

The effort to improve the quality of life for those managing endometriosis and hormonal imbalances, and women's health in general, stands to make significant strides in the year ahead. As more attention and resources are directed to this important area of public health, the holistic approach to balanced living and proper nutritional support (including clean, potent supplements, such as those from SYNEVIT®) remains a trusted way for women to support their health and happiness in daily life.

