SYNEVIT® Shines a Light on Spring Vitamin Deficiency Concerns in 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring began a few weeks ago. But while the warmer weather and increased sunshine might feel like a welcome reprieve from months of cold winter weather, it's important for Americans to understand that it's easy for vitamin deficiencies to linger long after the spring thaw has set in. If they truly want to shake off that sluggishness, they should take steps — including using SYNEVIT®'s leading supplement solutions — to enter the summer with a spring in their step.

It's easy for things like a lack of sun, lower activity, and inconsistent or incomplete eating patterns to negatively influence a person's health during the winter. When the spring arrives, things like allergies, burnout, and the stress from schedule changes can make it easy to misread signs of a deficiency, when in reality, months of deficiencies can be lurking under the surface.

Lingering spring vitamin deficiencies can take several forms. Vitamin D is an obvious one, with months of lack of sun leading to chronic lower levels of the key nutrient in many individuals. But that isn't all. Iron, B12, and folate are also often lower after a long, cold winter. This combination can leave people feeling slow, tired, and unable to properly focus.

"It's important to recognize lingering seasonal vitamin deficiencies at this time of year," said George Cvetkovski, CEO of the leading supplement brand SYNEVIT®. "As you enter the spring, make sure you're eating well-rounded meals and getting plenty of sunlight. Give yourself the grace to get through slower days as your body recovers. And make sure your supplements are well stocked, too."

For that final item, SYENVIT® offers a battle-tested catalog of targeted wellness solutions, including FERROFECT® (for elite iron absorption) and NEUROCOMPLEX-B® (for full vitamin B complex support, including folate and B12).

"Spring is a time when we want to get active and feel better again," said Cvetkovski. "That's a good feeling, but make sure you give your body the nutrients it needs while life gets moving again."

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

SYNEVIT®: https://synevit.com/press/

George Cvetkovski

[email protected]

(02) 3225 843

SOURCE Synevit