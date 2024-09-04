SYNEVIT® Brings Comprehensive Synergy to Supplementation

The Innovative Veteran Health and Wellness Brand Offers a Uniquely Holistic and Effective Way for Consumers to Maintain Their Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It can be hard for health-conscious consumers to figure out what supplements they should take for what problems. There are countless concerns to address and often finding the correct combination and quality supplements can be a challenge. SYNEVIT® brings a sense of clarity to the supplement world by creating a line of health and wellness products designed to create synergistic results for a wide selection of health concerns.

The European supplement brand was founded over a quarter of a century ago, and in the years since that time, it has developed a range of health solutions. CALCEED , for example, reinforces bone strength with two organic forms of calcium. FERTILIMIN combines key ingredients, including chiro-inositol, myo-inositol and folate, to support the healthy function of the ovaries and improve fertility. NEUROCOMPLEX-B brings together a number of naturally sourced ingredients to support energy levels and heart health.

These are just a handful of the products SYNEVIT® offers. Collectively, the catalog of supplements addresses key areas of health, from aging to conception, mood, urinary tract health, and more. Each one features a balanced formula designed by healthcare professionals (both consulting and on-staff) to have synergistic and cumulative effects.

Concentration is carefully considered, too, with a focus not on excessive dosage (as is often the case in the nutraceutical industry) but rather on RDA or recommended daily allowance. Even packaging is important to the SYNEVIT® team. Pharmaceutical-grade blister packs are used to slow oxidation and preserve the concentration of each dose.

"As we say, we provide 'Technology in Synergy with Nature'," summarizes company CEO George Cvetkovski. "We bring together the healing power of nature with cutting-edge science to provide utilitarian health solutions that address everyday problems. At the end of the day, if we can help to improve the health of the people around us, we've succeeded in our mission to create a happier, healthier world."

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com .

SOURCE SYNEVIT®: https://synevit.com/press/

George Cvetkovski

[email protected]

(02) 3225 843

SOURCE Synevit