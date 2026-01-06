SYNEVIT Continues Expansion Across the West Coast with Placement in Greens Nutrition

The Leading Macedonian Nutraceutical Brand Closes Out 2025 With Another Win for Its Robust, Growing US Operations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNEVIT® has recently had several of its SKUs placed on shelves in Greens Nutrition in Northern California, east of San Francisco. The placement is the latest in a string of West Coast wins for the veteran European and US-based nutraceutical manufacturer.

"We are excited to move into a new brick-and-mortar location in Northern California," said SYNEVIT® CEO, George Cvetkovski. "Our growth along the West Coast has been an exciting way to close out 2025. We look forward to more of the same in the year ahead as our brand continues to pick up locations and gain recognition across the U.S."

The Greens Nutrition placement comes less than two months after SYNEVIT® announced a placement in AlchePharma Naturals, a chain of brick-and-mortar health and wellness stores in Central California. Earlier in December, the company also announced that it was beginning to stock inventory on shelves in California health retailer Harvest Natural Foods.

Many of these regional chains have an emphasis on individual health and are family-run stores focused on community impact. This latest placement is a testament to that theme. Greens Nutrition is a community hub for natural health and wellness with a selection of the best holistic and nutritional products on the market. The retailer emphasizes education and guidance, which is a theme for SYNEVIT® as well.

"We have always prided ourselves on transparent labels, clean ingredients, professional formulations, and accurate dosages," Cvetkovski said. "In Europe, our products are considered BTC (behind-the-counter) and must follow pharmaceutical regulations. These strict guidelines have allowed us to build a company philosophy around elite quality and clear communication. Greens Nutrition is equipped to not just sell our products but also pass that message of education and information along to potential customers in need of high-quality, targeted nutraceutical products."

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

Media Contact:

George Cvetkovski

(02) 3225 843

[email protected]

SOURCE Synevit