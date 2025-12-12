SYNEVIT® Expands West Coast Presence With Placement in Harvest Natural Foods

The Respected Macedonian Nutraceutical Brand Continues Its Brick-and-Mortar Expansion in the United States

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNEVIT® has officially been placed on shelves in Harvest Natural Foods in Atascadero, California. Its availability in the locally-focused, family-owned and operated store is a testament to the company's goal of establishing consistent, enduring partnerships across the United States and, at present, particularly along the West Coast. The placement echoes recent company news, where SYNEVIT® was also placed in AlchePharma Naturals Stores, another California dietary supplement retailer.

SYNEVIT® is a well-established nutraceutical manufacturer that operates out of Macedonia (with an office in Rochester, New York, as well). It has recruited health care professionals on staff, including three full-time pharmacists and two full-time doctors. These hires were made with the purpose of developing high-quality formulas backed by elite manufacturing capabilities. The result has been remarkable consistency in creating high-quality supplements that target a range of concerns, from fertility and reproductive health to calcium absorption, red-blood cell synthesis, nervous system health, and more.

SYNEVIT® has collaborated with health professionals for more than a quarter of a century to develop its industry-leading nutraceutical formulas. This has led to some unique factors that will help its products stand out to its growing base of health-conscious California consumers.

For example, the company puts an emphasis on proper dosage. Rather than provide an overabundance of ingredients (which is common in nutraceuticals, doesn't help consumers, and can be dangerous when unsupervised), SYNEVIT's formulas focus on providing RDA (recommended daily allowance) servings that give the body precise doses of targeted nutritional support. Health and wellness technology is also an important factor. The brand uses things like blister packaging and slow-release tablets to reduce oxidation and provide better absorption and bioavailability, respectively.

"Our products are designed to lean on technology in synergy with nature," said SYNEVIT CEO, George Cvetkovski. "We are excited to see the latest placement at Harvest Natural Foods. It represents one more key channel where our products will be available to American consumers looking for trusted and targeted natural solutions for their health and well-being."

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

