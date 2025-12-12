SYNEVIT® Shines a Light on Healthy Hair for International Men's Day

The Brand's Natural Solutions Support Healthy Hair for Men Looking to Maintain Their Physical Edge as They Age Gracefully

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair is a common subject with men, especially the lack of it. By 35 years old, two-thirds of American men experience at least a degree of hair loss. By 50 years old, that rises to 85%. As the global community celebrates the positive value men bring to the world on International Men's Day, SYNEVIT® is shining a spotlight on a common struggle men face: natural hair loss as they age.

"International Men's Day includes raising awareness of men's well-being," said George Cvetkovski, CEO and founder of SYNEVIT®. "At the end of the day, hair loss often stems from a lack of nutrients. Educating men regarding a hair-healthy diet is often all that's needed to help them maintain more hair, and by extension, greater confidence."

The SYNEVIT® blog addresses the concept of hair-related vitamin deficiencies and the need for hair-healthy diets in depth. This includes education on the hair loss and hair growth cycle and the leading causes of excessive hair loss.

One example is iron deficiency, which can lead to a lack of oxygen reaching hair follicles. Consuming iron-rich foods, like red meat, lentils, and spinach, can help. Coupling this with a natural source of vitamin C can improve absorption as well. If more iron is needed, a high-quality supplement like FERROFECT® can provide further targeted iron-rich support. (Although SYNEVIT®'s elite team of on-staff health professionals recommends dietary medical guidance to avoid iron overload, as well.)

Iron is just one example. The key is educating male consumers about how lifestyle, food, and supplement choices can impact their hair retention efforts.

"Men struggle with hair loss as they age," said Cvetkovski. "International Men's Day is the perfect time to give men the knowledge and tools they need to maintain full heads of hair and the deep confidence that comes not just with having hair but with knowing how to care for their health over the long term."

