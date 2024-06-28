SYNEVIT® Extends Supplement Shelf Life

The Brand's commitment to Pharmaceutical-Grade Packaging Ensures Its Supplements Degrade Slower Than Comparable Products on the Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplements have a shelf life. While they don't "go bad" in a traditional food sense, they can lose their potency over time. SYNEVIT® has used its innovative, science-backed approach to ensure that its nutraceutical products don't just have a long shelf life. They also maintain their potency better than competitor products. The difference: pharmaceutical-grade blister packaging.

According to a medically reviewed article by Healthline, the average shelf life of a vitamin or supplement is around two years. Gummy vitamins tend to degrade faster, while properly packaged dry powder or tablet nutraceuticals last longer. In either case, the issue isn't that a product will spoil or go bad. It will simply lose its potency — and if its packaging isn't air-tight, it's likely that the process begins before an expiration date.

That date, when it is included in the first place (the FDA doesn't require it on supplements), simply indicates that the potency or concentration of the ingredients has degraded due to oxidation to the point where a consumer can expect to see a drop off in results. While not dangerous, this can undermine the entire point of supplementation, turning it into a resource-draining placebo.

This is where SYNEVIT®'s approach to packaging shines. The company is known for its thoughtful combinations of ingredients to create synergistic supplements that help with a variety of concerns, from anemia and calcium to mental health, UTIs, and pregnancy. All of these products come in pharmaceutical-grade, individual-dose blister packs to preserve and protect their ingredients.

"The advantage of the blister packaging is that every capsule is protected until you take it," says George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT®'s founder and CEO. "They ensure that each dose remains concentrated at ideal recommended daily allowances to give the body precisely what it needs to thrive."

Expiration dates are helpful when looking for results with supplements. However, packaging also matters. SYNEVIT®'s team has ensured that the packaging is designed to preserve potency right to the expiration date so that its customers can expect consistent results with every dose.

