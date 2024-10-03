SYNEVIT® Has the Ideal Immune-Boosting Vitamin D3 Supplement

The Veteran Nutraceutical Brand's SYNCADOL® Delivers a Synergistic Dose of Vitamin D3 Formulated to Maintain a Strong Immune System and Keep the Body, Mind, and Emotions Healthy.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin D3 is widely seen as an essential nutrient for all ages and stages of life. SYNEVIT® has created its SYNCADOL® dietary supplement as a way to provide high-quality, targeted D3 supplementation to maintain physical, mental, and emotional health.

Vitamin D3 helps with several core areas of health and nutrition. Consistent doses of clean, high-quality Vitamin D3 can help with everything from muscle health to thyroid regulation to facilitating bone health by reducing the chances of fractures and helping prevent conditions like osteoporosis. It has also been shown to help regulate mood and combat depression and can boost immune health (which is important heading into the cold and flu season of the year).

This is all possible with proper Vitamin D3 supplement. The issue is ensuring that an individual is getting enough Vitamin D3 on a regular basis. Vitamin D3 is primarily obtained through sunlight and foods like fatty fish. When that isn't enough, a person might need to use a supplement to bridge the gap. That's where SYNCADOL® comes into the picture.

SYNCADOL® is a natural form of Vitamin D3 designed to simultaneously support:

Bone health through calcium and phosphorus absorption and the regulation of bone synthesis.

Muscle and skin health

Mental performance and mood balance through greater neurotransmitter function

Thyroid gland function and digestive comfort

These are all important aspects of Vitamin D3 supplementation. To properly cultivate them, though, it's important to supplement with high-quality ingredients in the right quantities. This starts with talking to a primary care physician to discover the correct daily dosage for each person. It's also important to resist the common temptation to take excessive quantities of a vitamin simply because it's healthy in the right doses.

Stanford Lifestyle Medicine explains, "When determining the appropriate vitamin D supplementation dosage, keep in mind that higher is not better." This is an area where SYNEVIT®'s veteran industry experience and professionalism shines. "We work with on-staff doctors and pharmacists to make sure the body can retain each ingredient," explains company founder George Cvetkovski. He adds that it isn't just about taking Vitamin D3 in large quantities. You must supplement with the right RDA (recommended daily allowance) to ensure maximum absorption without overdosing.

SYNCADOL® is designed to function as a synergistic, targeted supplemental dose of Vitamin D3 for anyone struggling to get enough of the vitamin from natural sources. Its quality formulation and informed dosage ensure that it can bolster health across the board, improving everything from muscle, bone, and skin health to better cognition, a stronger immune system, and better overall well-being.

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

