SYNEVIT® Is Empowering Healthy New Year's Resolutions Through Effective Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness have long been the center of attention for those setting resolutions on New Year's Day. These resolutions often come up short, not just from a failure to commit but also from a lack of tools and results. SYNEVIT® offers consumers the supplement support needed to come through on New Year's resolutions (and any other health-related commitments throughout the year).

"New Year's is a popular time to commit to bettering yourself," said SYNEVIT® founder and CEO George Cvetkovski. "Everyone wants to be healthier, and there's nothing wrong with using the freshness of a new year to motivate yourself. The problem is carrying through with those commitments. You need the right health tools to help — which is where our supplements can be a game changer."

In 2024, health and wellness was a top New Year's resolution across all age groups. 79% of those asked were interested in improving their health, exercise, or diet. Heading into 2025, the narrative is the same. A recent report of British residents found that 50% of those setting goals want to eat healthier, and 45% want to become more fit.

SYNEVIT® has created a range of products that address various health needs. FERROFECT® and SYNCADOL®, for instance, help with anemia and vitamin D, respectively. CALCEED® strengthens bones. NEUROCOMPLEX-B maintains a healthy nervous system and relieves muscle discomfort. Mental health is also a top concern for many, including corporate leaders, in 2025. Again, NEUROCOMPLEX-B and SYNCADOL can provide support here.

SYNEVIT® is empowering New Year's Resolutions of all kinds for all walks of life. The company, which has multiple medical professionals on staff and in consulting roles, has been perfecting its elite formulations for years now. It uses high-quality ingredients at full RDA (recommended daily allowance) strength and blister packaging to avoid oxidation before consumption.

"Everything we do is about empowering our customers to achieve their health and wellness goals," said Cvetkovski. "We've been around the block, and we understand that people don't want gimmicks, excessive dosages, or unfounded promises. We deliver science-backed solutions at a professional level that ensures nothing gets in the way of you and your goals this New Year."

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

