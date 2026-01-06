SYNEVIT® Spotlight: Update on Dietary Guidelines Highlight Need for Trust in Health and Wellness in the US

2025 Has Underscored the Need for Greater Trust and Transparency in Food and Nutraceutical Choices. SYNEVIT®'s Trusted Approach to Wellness Shines.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In early December, a report from FarmDocDaily on the delayed 2025 release of the latest edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans highlighted dampened trust between consumers and those guiding nutrition in the U.S. For the team at SYNEVIT®, this is just another sign of the growing tension between informed consumers and a lack of transparency within the health and wellness sector.

"The report highlighted the importance of trust in health and wellness," said George Cvetkovski, CEO of the nutraceutical brand SYNEVIT®. "Our entire business philosophy has been built around clear communication and transparency, specifically to bridge that gap of trust. Leaders in this area have a responsibility to communicate clearly and in context, whether they're forming updates to the DGA or they're prepping labels for supplements."

The concept of labels isn't a random example. It is a hot topic in 2025, as well. Earlier in the year, Nielsen reported that 82% of consumers want more transparency in product labels. For Cvetkovski and his team, FDA review is just the first step. "You have to think about the consumers when creating labels, too," he said. "Are you just following FDA labeling guidelines, or are you building trust by using every square inch to communicate important information to your target audience?"

The difference is apparent with SYNEVIT®'s labels. The FDA Dietary Supplement Labeling Guide describes the mandatory elements of a label: statement of identity, name and address of manufacturer or distributor, net contents, ingredient list, and the Supplement Facts panel. Key elements, like formatting and presentation expectations, are explained, but that's it.

While these requirements form the legal baseline for package design, the SYNEVIT® team considers it just a start. They have opted for a box packaging format specifically to provide more space for text. This allows product descriptions to be easier to read in context, making them more useful for potential customers trying to make important health-related decisions.

Each supplement is provided in specific, pharmacist-approved dosages that follow recommended daily allowance (RDA) standards, and the box format also accommodates SYNEVIT®'s blister packaging format, which uses pharmaceutical-grade packaging to preserve supplement potency.

"We don't take a legal, minimal approach to labels," Cvetkovski reiterated. "Boxes give us more room to tell people what they need to know. That way, they can make informed choices every time. This leads to smarter purchases, better results, and more trust in our brand."

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

