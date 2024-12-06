SYNEVIT® Strengthens Health Through Strong Red Blood Cells

The European Brand's NEUROCOMPLEX-B® Supplement Keeps Core Bodily Systems Going Strong

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red blood cells are at the center of a healthy body. SYNEVIT® has created a dietary supplement formula designed to enhance red blood cell health and functionality. This results in stronger basic bodily functions, leading to a variety of health benefits.

"We have been distributing medical supplies and pharmaceuticals to hospitals and clinics since 1989," explains SYNEVIT® founder and CEO George Cvetkovski. "Our extensive experience in the health and wellness field allowed us to launch our own line of vitamins and minerals way back in 1998. As we have built up our supplement tool chest, we've found that NEUROCOMPLEX-B® remains a top option for long-term, sustainable health."

NEUROCOMPLEX-B® comes in slow-coated, slow-release tablet form. The popular product contains a vitamin B complex that includes nine powerful ingredients:

Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, and B12

Biotin

Folate

Inositol

Pantothenic acid

Together, these create a potent source of nutritional support for the body. Among other things, NEUROCOMPLEX-B® supports energy metabolism, nervous system function, muscular comfort, heart health, and mood enhancement.

At the core of its impact, though, the vitamin complex is essential for the production and synthesis of red blood cell formation, especially vitamins B2, B12, and folate (B9). A healthy red blood cell count can help the cardiovascular system transport sufficient oxygen from the lungs to all of the body's tissues. This leads to energy production and the release of carbon dioxide, which the red blood cells return to the lungs to exhale.

These core functions are critical to a healthy body, which is why NEUROCOMPLEX-B® remains a top option for SYNEVIT®'s European customers and its growing American consumer base. As the company continues to establish its American presence, NEUROCOMPLEX-B® remains a top option for health-conscious consumers on both sides of the Atlantic looking for ways to boost long-term health through preventative efforts — including maintaining proper red blood cell production and synthesis.

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

Media Contact:

George Cvetkovski

[email protected]

(02) 3225 843

