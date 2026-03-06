Winter Vitamin D Trend Spikes as Sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere Dips

SYNEVIT®'s SYNCADOL Uses the "Sunshine Vitamin" to Power Immunity and Mood for Those Looking to Brighten Their Days and Lift Their Spirits

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- February marks a nadir in the darkest days of the year for many. While the shortest day technically comes in December, by February, skies are still gray, and days have remained relatively short for months. This can lead to a spike in seasonal affective disorder (SAD), depression, anxiety, and overall strained mental health for many. SYNEVIT® has developed SYNCADOL® as a way to combat the winter gloom.

On January 30th, Time Magazine shared a story about Vitamin D in winter. The report included a depressing statistic. In the summer, 94% of adults had sufficient levels of Vitamin D despite not taking a Vitamin D supplement. In the winter, though? That number dropped to 37% .

The reasoning is straightforward. Nutrition support dietitian at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Kelsey Higgins pointed to things like lack of exposure to the sun, saying, "When you are bundled up from head to toe and have limited sun exposure in the winter months in the northern hemisphere, your body is not absorbing as much vitamin D as it may in warmer conditions."

The solution for many is to use a Vitamin D supplement to boost overall Vitamin D levels. As with any supplement, though, flooding the system with a nutrient doesn't equate to higher levels. You want to use supplements that utilize bioavailable ingredients, are expertly formulated, and come in the right packaging and dosage. This is where SYNEVIT® shines.

"Our supplements are designed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists," said SYNEVIT® CEO George Cvetkovski. "We focus on things many other nutraceutical companies overlook, like following recommended daily allowance numbers and using pharmaceutical-grade blister packaging to preserve potency and reduce oxidation over time."

Each dose of SYNCADOL® contains 50 mcg (2,000 IU) of Vitamin D3 in the natural form of Cholecalciferol. This delivers a strong daily dose of the sunshine vitamin that can help the body through mood regulation, enhanced mental performance, muscle function, bone synthesis, and more. The result is a happier mindset and regulated emotions, even in the darkest days of winter.

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com .