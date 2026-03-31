SYNEVIT®'s CEO on Efficacy, Safety, Quality, and Confusion in the Nutraceutical Industry

New Research Points to Age-Old Realities in Supplement Manufacturing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey found consumers continue to focus on familiar concerns surrounding nutraceuticals. For the team at SYNEVIT®, this is confirmation that they are (and always have been) on the right track.

New data from research firm Suzy shared in Supply Side Supplement Journal found that there is a rising focus by individual consumers on their health and wellness. The findings also pointed to the top three concerns buyers have when making a purchase:

Efficacy: Will a supplement actually work and address their problem?

Safety and quality: Is a supplement made with high-quality, science-backed ingredients?

Decision-making: Confusion is common in the nutraceutical industry, where too many unclear choices can be debilitating.

"They aren't 'new' concerns by any means," said SYNEVIT® CEO George Cvetkovski. "We have spent decades setting an industry standard for how to address all three of these concerns. Anyone interested in their health is going to want to make informed decisions, and nutraceutical manufacturers, like our team at SYNEVIT®, have to oblige if we want to build trust."

SYNEVIT® has addressed the confusion part of the equation through ongoing collaboration with doctors and pharmacists who can inform their patients about the brand's natural solutions in detail. Its blog is also well-stocked with accessible explainers and resources that reinforce why their supplements are formulated and packaged in specific ways.

When it comes to efficacy, the company has its own on-staff medical professionals who have helped develop science-backed, targeted, and customized formulas. As far as safety and quality are concerned, SYNEVIT® has invested in elite ingredients from day one. It is also uniquely committed to using blister packaging to make sure every dose of its supplements is as potent as possible when it reaches its customers.

The team is always looking for new ways to improve customer experience and product efficacy, too. One example is a recent round of research headed up by the CEO that looked into the value of using coated tablets as part of the manufacturing process. Cvetkovski and his team looked at competitor products, most of which were uncoated tablets. As expected, these did not guarantee stable quality or concentration. Uncoated tablets had a tendency to break and chip, and were less protected from the effects of oxidation. As far as safety was concerned, they were also very difficult to swallow and could get stuck in the throat, triggering the gag reflex. This further reinforced the company's use of enteric-coated tablets, slow-release formulas, and blister packaging.

"It's encouraging to hear that people are still looking for effective, safe, high-quality products," said Cvetkovski, "but that isn't a surprise. We've been working to address those areas for decades, because we know that health-conscious individuals are well-informed and want clear choices that they know will work. If you can give them that, they'll come back over and over again."

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

Media Contact:

George Cvetkovski

[email protected]

(02) 3225 843

https://synevit.com/press/

SOURCE Synevit