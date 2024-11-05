SYNEVIT®'s Folic Acid Supplement Is Turning Heads

The Clean, Science-Backed Supplement Helps With Cardiovascular Health and Can Be a Crucial Part of a Healthy Pregnancy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Folic acid is a common supplement that is critical for multiple health concerns. The natural form of Folic acid is Folate. SYNEVIT®'s formula, SYNFOLINE® , contains Folate in combination with iodine. It is a carefully crafted nutraceutical designed to provide a consistent, clean, bioavailable source of folate and iodine to the body over time.

Folate plays multiple important roles in the body. For example, in one study, consistent supplementation of folic acid led to a 10% reduction in the risk of a stroke along with a 4% overall lower chance of cardiovascular disease. Low folate levels (also called folate deficiency anemia ) can also result in low red blood cell count. This can lead to lower oxygen levels and lower operating efficiency, which can affect, among other things, eating and mood. In addition, this critical form of vitamin B is necessary to reduce the risk of neural tube defects ( NTDs ) during pregnancy.

SYNFOLINE® provides a steady supply of folate and iodine to the body — and not just any form of folate. Methylfolate is an active form that boasts greater bioavailability and uptake once ingested. SYNEVIT® is also committed to providing its supplements in the right doses for optimum efficacy.

"The amount of something present in a supplement is just as important as the ingredients that it contains," explains George Cvetkovski, founder and CEO of SYNEVIT®. "We combine our on-staff expertise with constant consultation with local doctors and pharmacists to create each formula. Part of that process is following the recommended daily allowance or RDA level. This is the ideal amount of a nutrient that the average individual needs to consume on a daily basis. You don't need more. Instead, you want a consistent dosage at these levels that includes the cleanest and best version of that supplement. In the case of SYNFOLINE®, that means using Methylfolate."

The unique formula put together by Cvetkovski and his professional team includes folate and iodine. It is an ideal supplement for those seeking to bolster their health against cardiovascular concerns or support a healthy fetus during pregnancy.

