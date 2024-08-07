SYNEVIT®'s Volurine Naturally Maintains a Healthy Urinary Tract

The European Supplement Brand's Product Combines Cutting-Edge Technology With Natural Health Solutions to Provide Synergistic Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain medical conditions tend to receive less attention than others. Urinary health is one of those areas where little is communicated to consumers on the subject until a problem arises. And yet, reports show that urinary tract issues are quite common. According to the Urology Care Foundation, 40% of women experience urinary tract infection (UTI) symptoms at some point in their lifetime. Men aren't immune to the often female-associated condition, either, as 12% of them suffer from an infection in their urinary tract, as well.

"It's important that consumers are equipped with a thorough understanding as well as the right preventative tools to prevent UTIs before they become an issue," says George Cvetkovski, CEO of the health and wellness brand SYNEVIT®. "That's why we created Volurine."

UTIs are extremely uncomfortable conditions. They consist of infections in the bladder, kidneys, ureters, or urethra. An infection in these areas can create symptoms, including pain or burning while urinating, abdomen cramps, bloody or smelly urine, and even a low-grade fever. If the infection spreads, as is occasionally the case, it can lead to more serious symptoms, such as chills, nausea, vomiting, and mental confusion.

Volurine is a way to prevent UTIs from becoming an issue in the first place. The natural supplement provides targeted doses of three key ingredients to fight off potential infections in the urinary tract:

D-mannose is a unique sugar that has been shown to be a promising alternative to stronger antibiotic treatments for UTIs.

is a unique sugar that has been shown to be a promising alternative to stronger antibiotic treatments for UTIs. Cranberry extract is a classic antidote to UTIs and can prevent bacteria adhesion.

is a classic antidote to UTIs and can prevent bacteria adhesion. Vitamin C boosts the immune system and helps fight off infections, including UTIs.

Together, these ingredients work to provide a synergistic baseline of health for an individual's urinary tract. They maintain health and keep things moving smoothly. This avoids giving bacteria the opportunity to build up in someone's system.

UTIs may be common in men and women alike, but that doesn't mean they have to occur. Using a supplement like Volurine can safely and naturally maintain bodily systems, cleanse the bladder, and prevent serious bacterial infection from developing in the first place.

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

