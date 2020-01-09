Synopsys Expands Portfolio of Automotive VDKs with Support for NXP S32G Vehicle Network Processor

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the general availability of its Virtualizer Development Kit (VDK) supporting NXP® Semiconductor's S32G Vehicle Network Processor. The VDK has been extensively used by NXP's teams to develop their S32G enablement software and firmware. VDKs, software development kits using a virtual prototype as the embedded target, enable Tier 1, OEM, and semiconductor companies to start software development, integration, and test months in advance of hardware availability to increase fault and coverage testing and accelerate testing cycles through a flexible and scalable deployment in regression.

With the S32G Vehicle Network Processor, NXP unlocks the full potential of vehicle data. It enables modern service-oriented gateways for rapid Over-the-Air (OTA) deployment of new capabilities and advanced edge-to-cloud analytics. It accelerates the shift to simplified domain and zonal-based vehicle architectures. With powerful processing, networking, and safety and security support, developers of automotive systems software face the challenges of increased integration complexity and testing requirements. They need to deploy more flexible and scalable solutions for software development and test by transitioning from a physical to a virtual environment. The Synopsys VDK for S32G has been used extensively by NXP and its ecosystem partners to develop the S32G software and firmware, advanced drivers, Linux, AUTOSAR, and automotive operating systems. Lead Tier 1 and OEM companies used the S32 virtual prototype to start software development 18 months before silicon availability.

"The availability of the Synopsys VDK for our S32G Vehicle Network processor has been critical to enabling earlier software development for our teams, our ecosystem, and our lead customers," said Ray Cornyn, vice president and general manager, Vehicle Network Processors at NXP Semiconductors. "Our collaboration with Synopsys enables access to an integrated virtual development solution, including Synopsys VDK and NXP software offerings that help automotive system developers leverage the advanced features of the S32G and accelerate their software development, integration, and test."

"With the combination of hardware security, ASIL D safety, high-performance real-time and application processing, and network acceleration for service-oriented gateways, domain controllers, and safety coprocessor, NXP is enabling a whole new range of automotive applications," said Tom De Schutter, vice president of engineering at Synopsys. "As a result of our close collaboration, the VDK for S32G is now available to Tier 1 and OEM companies worldwide, enabling them to transition from physical development, integration and test to a more powerful and scalable virtual environment."

Availability & Resources

The Synopsys VDK for the NXP S32G platform is available now.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP, and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

