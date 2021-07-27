Syntax and AWS SAP Migration Factory Launch to Support Customers in Migrating and Modernizing their SAP Systems on AWS

Companies can leverage Syntax's more than four decades of SAP experience to achieve their specific business goals. Tweet this

The same Syntax and ASUG survey found that 30% of SAP customers already operating in the cloud struggle with a lack of detailed cloud strategy. To combat these issues, experienced Syntax consultants work closely with their customers to develop and implement strategic plans for those companies' specific needs to successfully migrate or modernize their SAP systems while also retiring their technical debt.

"When moving or modernizing mission-critical SAP applications on AWS, many organizations will jump right in without first aligning the migration to their business strategy," said Ryan Etinson , CEO of Syntax Americas. "At the other end of the spectrum, though, you'll find customers paralyzed with indecision when faced with so many options to enable their SAP strategy. The Syntax and AWS SAP Migration Factory bridges this divide by addressing your company's specific needs."

Syntax is SAP certified in various operations, including application, cloud and infrastructure, hosting, and SAP HANA. As an APN Advanced Consulting Partner, the company has more than 200 AWS technical and business accreditations and 46 AWS technical certifications. Recently, Syntax achieved AWS SAP Competency Partner status. Syntax was the first global provider to hold the Application Management Services (AMS) certification for SAP S/4HANA. As an early SAP adopter and customer, Syntax has provided managed cloud hosting services for SAP customers throughout the proliferation of its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software in the cloud. Syntax offers an array of SAP services, including upgrades, cloud hosting, application managed services, and ongoing support from SAP-certified experts.

Companies can leverage these qualifications and Syntax's more than four decades of SAP experience to achieve their specific business goals with SAP. To learn more about how Syntax helps businesses achieve their goals by migrating or modernizing their SAP solutions on AWS, please visit: www.syntax.com .

About Syntax

Since 1972, Syntax has been providing comprehensive technology solutions to businesses of all sizes with thousands of customers trusting Syntax with their IT services and ERP needs. Today, Syntax is a leading Managed Cloud Provider for Mission Critical Enterprise Applications. Syntax has undisputed strength to implement and manage ERP deployments (Oracle, SAP) in a secure, resilient, private, public or hybrid cloud. With strong technical and functional consulting services, and world class monitoring and automation, Syntax serves corporations across a diverse range of industries and markets. Syntax has offices worldwide, and partners with Oracle, SAP, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, and other global technology leaders. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

Contact: Matthew Royse Jessica Melton

Tel: 919-287-4873 Tel: 512-985-7611

Marketing Director, Syntax PR Manager, Walker Sands

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Syntax

Related Links

http://www.syntax.com

