Syntax Expands Global Presence and SAP on AWS Capabilities Through Acquisition of Linke

Founded in 2010, Linke has helped countless companies navigate and implement complex cloud migrations with their unparalleled expertise and innovative SAP and AWS solutions. The company was one of the first AWS Partner Network (APN) companies to achieve Premier Consulting Partner Status and became a SAP Gold Partner, the highest category of SAP's PartnerEdge Program, in 2020.

"Syntax is known for its commitment to innovation, our people and our customers. As we looked for a company with a similar mindset that could help us expand our presence in Europe, we could not have found a better company than Linke," said Christian Primeau , Global CEO of Syntax. "Linke's unmatched expertise in deploying, migrating, operating and automating enterprise applications — specifically SAP workloads — on AWS and dedication to customer success is well-known. This transaction represents an exciting opportunity for Syntax to further Linke's impressive capabilities and help even more customers reach their cloud goals."

Syntax will aim at expanding Linke's AWS Professional Services practice by growing its European Advisory and Migration offering in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and in the Americas. Additionally, Syntax customers will benefit from the addition of innovative, new solutions and technologies, including AWS Connector for SAP, Emory Cloud Backup for SAP HANA and SAP Automation Platform.

"Over the past 10 years, we have established Linke as a leader in Europe for SAP on AWS environments, developing projects in 17 countries," said Chabier Sanvicente , Linke co-founder and CEO. "Joining our expertise with Syntax will allow us to grow faster, accelerate our international expansion, improve the development and capacity for our solutions and expand our value proposition so our clients can transform and innovate their business."

For more information about Linke and all of Syntax's SAP on AWS offerings, please visit syntax.com .

About Syntax

Since 1972, Syntax has been providing comprehensive technology solutions to businesses of all sizes with thousands of customers trusting Syntax with their IT services and ERP needs. Today, Syntax is a leading Managed Cloud Provider for Mission Critical Enterprise Applications. Syntax has undisputed strength to implement and manage ERP deployments (Oracle, SAP) in a secure, resilient, private, public or hybrid cloud. With strong technical and functional consulting services, and world-class monitoring and automation, Syntax serves corporations across a diverse range of industries and markets. Syntax has offices worldwide, and partners with Oracle, SAP, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, and other global technology leaders. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

About Linke

Linke, a Syntax company, is an expert in migrating SAP environments to Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help companies located primarily in Spain, Europe and the Middle East unlock the advantages of cloud computing in real, effective and simple ways. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Linke has achieved several AWS competencies, including the SAP, Migration, DevOps and Nonprofit Consulting Competencies. Linke additionally has more than 70 certifications from AWS and SAP. For more information, visit: https://linkeit.com/

SOURCE Syntax