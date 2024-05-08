Synthetic Biology Market size to record USD 28.25 billion growth from 2023-2027, Evolving regulatory framework around synthetic biology is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global synthetic biology market size is estimated to grow by USD 28.25 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 25.6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Biology Market

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Application (Healthcare, Industrial, Food and agriculture, and Others) and Product (Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Cloning technology kits, Xeno-nucleic acids, and Chassis organism) Key Companies Covered Agilent Technologies Inc., Algenol, Amyris Inc., CD Biosynsis, Codexis Inc., Creative Biogene, Eurofins Scientific SE, Genomatica Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Novozymes AS, Sanofi SA, Twist Bioscience Corp., Danaher Corp., New England Biolabs Inc., Precigen Inc., Synthego Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Evolving regulatory framework around synthetic biology:

Companies are increasingly utilizing synthetic biology, prompting governments worldwide to revamp regulations for safety. Biosafety and biosecurity are pivotal, necessitating stringent policies to prevent mishaps. Currently, 196 countries, under UN CBD, are crafting a global framework.



Developed regions like Europe and North America are making strides. Key US regulations include the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and statutes on hazardous wastes. Europe relies on a range of policies. In APAC, many countries lack clear regulations, like India without a national strategy.

This evolving regulatory landscape is crucial for the global synthetic biology market, fostering investment, innovation, and product safety.

Major Challenges:

Technical challenges

Synthetic biology faces challenges due to the intricate nature of biological systems. Unlike straightforward fields like electrical engineering, biological systems are incredibly complex and lack predictable behavior. Researchers find it hard to work at the molecular and cellular levels, where complexity increases significantly when transitioning to system-level engineering.



Despite the availability of biological parts, scientists often struggle to utilize them effectively due to a lack of comprehensive understanding. Designing organisms rationally remains in its infancy, with much left to discover. Deployment methods are still uncertain, requiring thorough comprehension. Genetic circuits, which govern biological functions, are intricate and embedded within complex systems, making core gene design difficult to study.



These technical hurdles impede the growth of the synthetic biology market. Despite advancements, the full potential of synthetic biology applications is yet to be unlocked. Continued research and learning are essential for overcoming these challenges and realizing the technology's possibilities.

Segmentation Overview

Application 1.1 Healthcare

1.2 Industrial

1.3 Food and agriculture

1.4 Others Product 2.1 Oligonucleotides

2.2 Enzymes

2.3 Cloning technology kits

2.4 Xeno-nucleic acids

2.5 Chassis organism Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 : Application- The healthcare segment is set for significant growth in the coming years, driven by advancements in synthetic biology. Engineered systems using genes and molecular components offer promising avenues for curing various health issues and enhancing medical treatments. Valued at USD 3,404.40 million in 2017, the healthcare segment has steadily expanded until 2021.

Synthetic biology's clinical applications are expected to further widen, with notable developments like MIT professors creating a paper embedded with modified genetic machinery. Similarly, UK scientists have devised a two-step process to synthesize DNA for biological products. These innovations underline the healthcare segment's pivotal role in market growth forecasts. As such, it's anticipated that the healthcare sector will significantly contribute to market expansion in the foreseeable future.

Analyst Review

In today's Synthetic Biology Market, buying behavior shapes the landscape as companies delve into DNA sequencing and synthesis. With a focus on biosafety, biosecurity, and ethics, concerns are paramount. Synthetic organisms, including antibiotic-resistant superbugs, prompt careful consideration. Artificial intelligence and machine learning drive advancements in understanding biological phenomena. Design objectives center on crafting precise synthetic DNA segments and cells. Chassis organisms offer versatility for medical and environmental applications.

From novel therapeutics to fuel alternatives, the market expands rapidly. Multiplexed diagnostics and cellular recording enhance precision. Therapeutic genome editing holds promise in healthcare. Energy and chemicals sectors benefit from biotechnological innovations. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are pivotal in biofuel production.

Technologies like DNA Script's genome editing and bio-foundries optimize processes. Collaboration between public and private sectors, along with multilateral cooperation, underpins progress. Essential tools like Polymerase Chain Reaction and real-time PCR assays facilitate DNA analysis and diagnostics, while DNA cloning aids in molecular research.

Market Overview

The Synthetic Biology Market is seeing significant growth, driven by various factors. Gene-editing technologies are advancing rapidly, addressing biosafety concerns and enabling genome engineering for biopharmaceutical companies. Ethical concerns are being addressed through careful RNA development and healthcare verticals focusing on drug discovery.

Medical devices utilizing biomolecules are enhancing healthcare solutions. The market is witnessing a synthesis of buying behavior towards sustainable and ethical products, pushing demand for synthetic biology solutions. As companies prioritize biosecurity concerns, the focus on safe and secure practices remains paramount. With continuous advancements, the synthetic biology market is poised for further expansion across diverse industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Healthcare



Industrial



Food And Agriculture



Others

Product

Oligonucleotides



Enzymes



Cloning Technology Kits



Xeno-nucleic Acids



Chassis Organism

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

