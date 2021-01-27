Synthetic Grass Installation Transforms Texas Backyard into Pet Paradise

Turf Masters & Outdoor Living recently installed 924 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Pet Turf in a home in Coppell, TX. TigerTurf Pet Turf features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones and has a pile height of 1.00 inches. With a 60-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic and is perfectly suited for pet owners. It also features innovative TigerCool technology, which keeps surface temperatures up to 15 percent cooler and more comfortable for pets.

Turf Masters & Outdoor Living's client was looking for a pet-friendly backyard solution that would simultaneously look presentable and clean. Before switching to synthetic grass, the client had four to six inches of mulch in their backyard that had become messy and odorous thanks to their dogs. They contacted Turf Masters with the hope of achieving a more human-friendly pet paradise. Synthetic Grass Warehouse Pet Turf was chosen for the installation because it offered the vibrant and lush appearance of grass while remaining functional for a pet-friendly home. Entertaining was common for the client, so they wanted something that would look impressive to guests but still be easy to maintain. Pet Turf's short pile height and 60-ounce face weight paired with an impressive drainage rate of 60 inches of water per hour per square yard meant that Turf Masters' client could have it all with SGW Pet Turf.

The team at Turf Masters & Outdoor Living has provided premier artificial grass installation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for more than 15 years. They pride themselves on going above and beyond for every client, paying close attention to detail in order to ensure a perfect installation every time. They specialize exclusively in synthetic turf installation, but they look forward to expanding into the outdoor living sector in the future.

Turf Masters & Outdoor Living is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for January 2021.

Turf Masters & Outdoor Living:

Turf Masters & Outdoor Living has 15 years of industry experience, and they serve the entire Dallas-Fort Worth area. As a family owned and operated business, they pride themselves on their quality craftsmanship and impeccable attention to detail. If you'd like to learn more about Turf Masters & Outdoor Living and their synthetic grass installation services, you can contact them at (214) 674-8350 or email [email protected].

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

