Synthetic Grass Transforms Florida Backyard Into Family Oasis

CASSELBERRY, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial grass offers more than just money-saving practicality; it also offers homeowners versatile design possibilities that will transform their home into a custom oasis. One Florida family was seeking a kid-friendly landscaping solution that would provide hours of fun for their grandchildren during family visits. To bring their vision to life, they enlisted the help of BCD Enterprise Solutions, who utilized two popular Synthetic Grass Warehouse turf varieties to create an at-home mini golf paradise.

Backyard artificial putting green installation in Casselberry, FL, by BCD Enterprise Services

BCD Enterprise Services recently installed 1,950 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's True Putt and Malibu Fescue Green Thatch in a home in Casselberry, FL. TigerTurf True Putt — used for the putting green surface — features a vibrant field green blade tone, and it has a high-performance face weight of 35 ounces. With a 1-inch pile height, it is ideal for residential and commercial putting green applications. Everlast Malibu Fescue Green Thatch — used for the fringe around the putting green — has dual field green and olive green blade tones, and it has a pile height of 1.75 inches. With a 68-ounce face weight, it is ideal for projects anticipating moderate foot traffic. Both turf products are manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All artificial grass products from Synthetic Grass Warehouse are also non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches per hour per square yard.

BCD Enterprises's client was seeking a backyard paradise that they and their grandkids could enjoy year-round. To complement their existing swimming pool, BCD Enterprises installed a multi-hole miniature golf course that completed their yard's transformation into the ultimate family-friendly oasis. By utilizing SGW synthetic grass, they were able to achieve a rich, vibrant landscape that maintains its visual appeal year-round. Additionally, since the turf fibers remain the same height, the mini golf course never needs to be mowed or trimmed to ensure consistent performance. With the added benefit of extremely low maintenance requirements, SGW artificial grass was the ultimate solution for the grandparents' family-oriented outdoor space.

BCD Enterprises was founded by Brandon Dees in 2011 and now proudly serves Florida homeowners and property managers. With more than a decade in the industry, BCD Enterprises prides itself on its superior landscape design and contracting services, with expertise ranging from turf installation to pool deck construction. With a passion for their craft and a commitment to client satisfaction, BCD strives to continuously improve its services and provide the best experience possible for customers with every job.

BCD Enterprise Services is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for June 2024.

BCD Enterprise Services:

BCD Enterprises specializes in artificial grass installations for Florida homeowners and businesses. The company was founded in 2011, and it takes pride in offering high-quality and long-lasting synthetic turf installations for its clients. Their other landscape contracting services include pool decks, driveways, pavers, lighting, irrigation, and more. You can learn more about BCD Enterprises and its services by visiting https://www.bcdenterpriseservices.com/ or checking out their Instagram ( @bcd_enterprises ) or Facebook ( BcdEnterprisesLlc ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

