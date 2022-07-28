Synthetic Grass Transforms Modern Phoenix Estate

Turf Monsters recently installed more than 3,800 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Everglade Fescue Pro in a home in Phoenix, AZ. TigerTurf Everglade Fescue Pro artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and olive green blade tones and has a pile height of 1.75 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Turf Monsters was tasked with installing verdant synthetic grass juxtaposed with bright, white stone pavers for a pristinely landscaped backyard design. The shock of vibrant green turf contrasted with the white hardscaping and all-white home exterior created a stunning backyard showpiece that would stand up to the family's pets and little ones. In addition, the homeowners valued the turf's low maintenance requirements, especially in the sweltering Arizona heat where maintaining natural grass is expensive and labor-intensive. They and Turf Monsters chose SGW's Everglade Fescue Pro for its high quality, affordable cost, great look, and all-American manufacturing.

Turf Monsters has proudly delivered impeccable artificial grass installations to the Greater Phoenix metro area since 2016. With over 100 5-star reviews, they pride themselves on their commitment to customer service and the quality of their materials. "At Turf Monsters, we do quality work, stick to our deadlines, and have a trusted team so you never have to worry about who is working on your yard," says owner Mike Freeland. In addition to synthetic grass landscaping, Turf Monsters also installs custom fire pits and grills, pergolas, landscape lighting, hardscaping, traditional landscaping, and more.

Turf Monsters is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for July 2022.

Turf Monsters:

Turf Monsters proudly serves the Greater Phoenix area, offering residential and commercial artificial grass installation as well as hardscaping, fire pits and grills, pergolas, landscape lighting, and more. Founded in 2016, Turf Monsters pride itself on having the highest quality products and the best installers in the valley, creating personalized, high-quality outdoor retreats for all residents. You can learn more about Turf Monsters and view its other installations by visiting www.turfmonstersaz.com . They can also be found on Facebook ( @TurfMonstersAZ ) and Instagram ( @turfmonstersaz ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

