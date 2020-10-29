Synthetic Turf Council Holds Annual Membership Meeting in a Virtual Format

FOREST HILL, Md., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) (www.syntheticturfcouncil.org) announced the 2020-2021 Board of Directors at the Annual Membership Meeting on October 19-23, 2020.

For the 2020-2021 term, the Board Officers include Chairman Laith Ross, Senior Principal, RossTarrant Architects; Vice Chairman, Todd DeWolfe, VP Business Development & Research, AstroTurf; Secretary, Mark Klementti, Sports Field Consultant, R.K. Associates; Treasurer Terra Erickson, Sales Manager, Sportsfield Specialties, Inc.; Director-at-Large John Baize, Chief Executive Officer, Act Global; and Immediate Past Chairman Kevin Barker, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Controlled Products LLC.

Board of Directors members include Thomas Boehme, CEO, Genan Inc.; Samuel DeFillippo, Managing Partner, PlaySafe LLC; Holli Durchik, Project Manager, Foresite Design, Inc.; Shaun Garrity, Regional Sales Manager, USGreentech; Chuck McClurg, Vice President, Shaw Sports Turf; Eric O'Donnell, Partner, Sports Labs U.K. Ltd.; and Shannan Powell, Senior Manager, ForeverLawn of Tampa Bay.

"The STC is all about connecting people with innovative technologies in order to improve the world through synthetic turf," said Dan Bond, President and CEO of the Synthetic Turf Council (STC). "The members of Board of Directors are leaders in the many applications for which synthetic turf is a solution – landscape, playgrounds, golf, sports fields, airports, dog parks, and others. The addition of Shannan Powell, along with our new Board Officers, will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to effectively protect, defend and promote the synthetic turf industry."

Shining a spotlight on industry excellence, innovation, and volunteerism, the third annual STC Awards were announced on Monday, October 19, 2020. The STC Awards Program is a member program designed to honor STC members that help to promote the association's values and advance the synthetic turf industry.

The 2020 STC Award winners are:

Sports Project of the Year Award – Single Field under 75,000 sq. ft.: SYNLawn - The Boys and Girls Club

SYNLawn - The Boys and Girls Club Sports Project of the Year Award – Single Field over 75,000 sq. ft.: ForeverLawn of Tampa Bay - Sligh Magnet School Field

ForeverLawn of - Sligh Magnet School Field Sports Project of the Year Award – Multi-Field: Hellas Construction, Inc. - Berl Huffman Champion Soccer Fields

Hellas Construction, Inc. - Berl Huffman Champion Soccer Fields Landscape Project of the Year Award – Residential: SYNLawn - Steve Wynn Property

SYNLawn - Steve Wynn Property Landscape Project of the Year Award – Recreation: ForeverLawn of Tampa Bay - St. Petersburg Pier Playground

ForeverLawn of - St. Petersburg Pier Playground Landscape Project of the Year Award – Commercial: SYNLawn - Barkwood Dog Park – Ohio

SYNLawn - Barkwood Dog Park – Sustainability Award: Act Global

Act Global Innovator Award: SYNLawn

SYNLawn Philanthropy Award: Act Global

Act Global Volunteer of the Year Award: Joe Wadkins , CTI-L, "Ask JW"/Global Synthetic Turf Expert

, CTI-L, "Ask JW"/Global Synthetic Turf Expert Lifetime Achievement Award: Andy Belles ("Mr. AstroTurf")

The 2021 STC Annual Membership Meeting will be held on October 18-20, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.

About the Synthetic Turf Council (STC)

The STC is the world's largest organization representing the synthetic turf industry. Founded in 2003, the STC assists buyers and end users with the selection, use and maintenance of synthetic turf systems in sports field, golf, municipal parks, airports, landscape and residential applications. It is a resource for current, credible, and independent research on the safety and environmental impact of synthetic turf, as well as technical guidance on the selection, installation, maintenance, and environmentally responsible disposal of synthetic turf. Membership includes builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies.

