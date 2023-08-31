Synthetic Turf Creates Low-Maintenance, Water-Wise High School Baseball Field

PHOENIX, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic grass is great for a beautiful and low-maintenance backyard, but its benefits for athletic applications may be even more numerous. From easy cleanup and high durability to low maintenance requirements and water conservation benefits, commercial properties across the country are switching to artificial grass to enhance their athletic facility's overall appearance while cutting costs and maintenance requirements. One high school in Phoenix, AZ, got in touch with US Grass and Greens to help them create an evergreen baseball diamond that would be suitable for play under any conditions.

Synthetic turf installation for a high school baseball field in Phoenix, AZ.

US Grass and Greens recently installed 7,800 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Sierra Light Clear Permeable artificial turf for Perry High School in Phoenix, AZ. TigerTurf Sierra Light Clear Permeable artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and apple green blade tones paired with tan and green thatch to create a realistic appearance that emulates natural grass. With a 1.5-inch pile height and 50-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate foot traffic. The state-of-the-art Omega fiber grass blade provides enhanced durability while preserving a soft feel and realistic appearance, making it ideal for commercial and athletic applications. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight, and it drains at a rate of over 400 inches of rain per hour per square yard. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and reinforced with one of the most durable backings in the industry.

US Grass and Greens' client, a public high school, was seeking to transform their baseball diamond with practical and visually pleasing synthetic grass. Mud caused by daily sprinklers made it difficult to practice and play, and they were seeking to alleviate the problem through turf's ultra-efficient drainage capabilities. US Grass and Greens installed American-made Sierra Light Clear Permeable because of its durability, visual appeal, and, most importantly, unparalleled drainage rate of more than 400 inches of water per hour. It also eliminated the need for daily sprinklers, since artificial turf's polyethylene material stays perfectly green without watering, reducing the school's maintenance costs and allowing them to allocate it to other departments.

US Grass and Greens is a family-owned and operated business that proudly delivers premier synthetic turf and custom putting greens to residents of Phoenix, Glendale, Chandler, Tempe, and Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1998, US Grass and Greens has spent the last 25 years providing customers with the highest quality customer service and turf products. They serve some of the largest companies in Arizona and across the country, including the largest hotelier in the world.

US Grass and Greens is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for August 2023.

US Grass and Greens:

US Grass and Greens proudly serves Arizona residents, offering residential and commercial synthetic grass installation as well as hardscaping services. With over 25 years in the business, they pride themselves on their dedication to bringing clients' visions to life and providing the highest quality service. You can learn more about US Grass and Greens and view their other installations by visiting www.usgrassandgreens.com . They can also be found on Facebook ( US Grass ) and Instagram ( @usgrassandgreens ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

