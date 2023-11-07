Syra Health Secures Two-Year Contract to Assess and Implement Culturally and Linguistically Appropriate Services for Minnesota Department of Human Services

Two-year Contract is Valued at Nearly $215,000

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health today announced the receipt of a two-year contract to assess the needs of the Hispanic and Latino communities in Hennepin County, Minnesota and to implement Culturally and Linguistically Appropriate Services (CLAS) standards in support of those needs.

Developed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Office of Minority Health, the National CLAS standards are a set of 15 action steps for implementing culturally and linguistically appropriate services. According to HHS, "CLAS standards are intended to advance health equity, improve quality, and help eliminate healthcare disparities."

Syra Health is partnering with a Federally Qualified Health Center – People's Center Clinics and Services in Hennepin County to perform mixed methods research, identify baseline measurements, and to help the clinic implement CLAS standards.

"We are enthusiastic about the opportunity this CLAS contract presents," said Dr. Srikant Devaraj, Vice President of Data Analytics, Syra Health. "We are confident that our strategic approach, advanced tools, and experienced team of health equity experts will lead to a successful assessment and implementation of CLAS standards for the benefit of improved health outcomes of Hispanic and Latino communities."

The community needs and CLAS standards assessment will help the State of Minnesota Department of Human Services, Office of Medicaid Medical Director identify gaps in healthcare delivery, and further promote health equity. Metrics will be established as part of the contract with ongoing monitoring. Syra Health will also provide necessary CLAS trainings.

