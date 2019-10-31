Sysco-Denver Faces Midnight Teamster Contract Expiration, Statewide Labor Dispute

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysco-Denver's contract with 339 Teamsters Local 455 warehouse workers and drivers expires at midnight tonight, following 97 percent contract rejection and strike authorization votes by members on Sunday. Teamsters Local 455 members at Sysco-Denver service restaurants, schools, hospitals and other institutions across Colorado. Negotiations are scheduled to resume today.

Members rejected the company's contract proposal, in part, because it threatens the safety of workers and the commuting public by placing performance standards on drivers, said Steve Vairma, Teamsters Local 455 Secretary-Treasurer.

"This company has so far refused to address our very real safety concerns created by demanding drivers do more and do it faster in a state where our members and everyone on the roadways already face significant challenges," Vairma said. "Our members want a fair, reasonable and safe agreement that protects workers, customers and Coloradans."

Sysco also faces burgeoning disputes in Houston, San Francisco and Portland, OR, with near- and or unanimous contract or strike authorization votes at each over the past two weeks.

More than 300 Teamsters Local 988 members rejected an agreement at Sysco-Houston and are now working without a contract; another 338 Teamsters Local 853 members have authorized a strike in San Francisco as their contract expiration nears; and Teamsters Local 162 members rejected an agreement for more than 200 members in Portland, OR over the weekend.

Teamsters represent more than 10,000 warehouse workers, drivers and maintenance workers at 53 of 80 Sysco and Sysco-Sygma's full broadline food distribution centers across the US and Canada.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

