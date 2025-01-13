SYSCO TEAMSTERS PREPARE TO STRIKE

Sysco's Greed Puts Communities, Businesses, Universities, and Hospitals at Risk

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 430 Sysco drivers, warehouse workers, and mechanics represented by Teamsters Local 988 are preparing to strike for a fair contract after the company abandoned negotiations.

The current agreement between Local 988 and Sysco is set to expire on January 17. In the meantime, Sysco is being charged with multiple violations of federal law. Without the possibility of a fair collective bargaining agreement, Sysco Teamsters will have no choice but to walk off the job.

"We've been bargaining in good faith for months, but the wage package Sysco has proposed is insulting, unrealistic, and fails to reflect the value of our members' hard work," said Robert Mele, President of Teamsters Local 988. "This is a multibillion-dollar corporation exploiting its workers. We're ready to take a stand against Sysco's blatant corporate greed. We won't back down until our members get the contract they deserve."

The Teamsters represent more than 10,000 Sysco workers nationwide. In 2022, Sysco's same tactics caused strikes in Boston and Syracuse with picket lines extending to Arizona. Then in 2023, Sysco's refusal to offer fair contracts caused strikes in Indianapolis and Louisville, with picket lines extending to include more than 1,000 workers nationwide. Those strikes produced record-breaking contracts for workers.

"We will hold Sysco accountable if they push these workers to strike," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Teamsters across the country stand with our Houston brothers and sisters. If necessary, we'll take action to ensure these workers get the same benefits and protections that other Sysco Teamsters have fought for and won. We're ready to shut this company down if that's what it takes."

Local 988 members deliver food and other products to schools, hospitals, and major restaurant chains in the Houston area, including Houston Methodist Hospitals, Memorial Hermann Hospitals, The University of Houston, The Cheesecake Factory, Jersey Mike's, Jimmy John's, Buc-ee's, and Pappas Restaurants. A strike at Sysco Houston would disrupt vital deliveries and impact the entire community.

"We don't want to strike, but we can't accept insulting wages and inadequate health care," said Joe Loera a warehouse steward at Sysco Houston and member of Local 988. "We provide essential services to this community, and all we're asking for is fair pay and affordable health care so we can take care of our families."

Sysco rejected the union's health care proposal, instead urging acceptance of a company plan with high deductibles and poor coverage. The company has also proposed minimal raises for workers who already are underpaid and well below other Sysco facilities.

