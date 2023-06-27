Syska Hennessy Broadens Boston Office Capabilities with Four Key Hires

News provided by

Syska Hennessy Group

27 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

New Specialists Deepen Expertise in Life Sciences, Sustainability, Data Centers, and Power Systems

BOSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston office of Syska Hennessy Group has added four specialists to enhance local capabilities in life sciences, sustainability, data centers, and power systems, announces Andrew Krenning, associate partner and leader of the Boston office.

The new hires are (in alphabetical order):

Continue Reading
Clockwise from UL - Fondungallah, Scaer, Pike, Neff.
Clockwise from UL - Fondungallah, Scaer, Pike, Neff.

  • Celestine Fondungallah, PE, who has more than 20 years of experience as an electrical and design engineer. His areas of expertise include the testing of electrical equipment for low-voltage and medium-voltage distribution systems, the use of power system software, and the implementation of power system studies. Fondungallah earned a master's degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University in Boston.
  • Jim Neff, PE, CPHC, who has more than eight years of experience in mechanical engineering design for life science, healthcare, and commercial facilities. A member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.
  • Sophia Pike, EIT, an electrical engineer who specializes in data centers. She earned a Master of Science degree in electrical and computer engineering with a concentration in power systems from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. She is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the 7x24 Exchange.
  • Rebecca Scaer, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP, FITWEL Ambassador, a sustainability specialist who is well versed in wellness and energy efficiency in buildings. She has served as a consultant on numerous projects related to compliance with Boston's local green building and climate resiliency guidelines. Scaer earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Massachusetts – Lowell.

"It's an exciting time for engineering and construction in the Boston area," says Krenning. "There are so many projects underway in the life sciences, healthcare, and mission-critical sectors, and these require exactly the kind of expertise that Cel, Jim, Sophia, and Rebecca have cultivated over the course of their careers. Our office has been growing rapidly, and we expect the momentum to further increase with these new colleagues on board." 

Recent area projects the office has spearheaded include the IQHQ One Alewife core and shell office to lab conversion/renovation, the 149 Newbury core and shell and office fit-out, high-end medical and dental office projects, a confidential lab suite and airgas expansion, and a confidential seven-story office fit-out on State Street. 

Syska's Boston office is located at 10 Post Office Square in the center of the financial district. Telephone: 617-577-9900.

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

syska.com

Media Contact:
Michelle Galindez
[email protected]
212.556.3390

SOURCE Syska Hennessy Group

Also from this source

Syska Hennessy Promotes Gary Brennen to Chairman and Cyrus Izzo to President and CEO

Syska Hennessy Promotes Two to Associate MD and Four to Associate Partner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.