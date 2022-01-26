Syska Hennessy Group Appoints Kostas Tsekouras Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kostas Tsekouras, an engineer with extensive senior-level experience in information technology and data centers, has joined Syska Hennessy as managing director, Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Based in the firm's Dubai office, he will oversee Syska's business throughout the region, managing local staff, growing client relationships, and ensuring successful project delivery.

Previously, Mr. Tsekouras served as chief technology officer for Khazna Data Centers in Dubai. His earlier roles in Dubai include ICT advisor and data center business advisor at Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du); and senior director, Global Carrier Affairs and Regional Business Development, at BlackBerry Middle East & Africa.

"Kostas is highly regarded for his outstanding corporate leadership, business acumen, and engineering expertise," says James Coe, Syska's director of critical facilities. "The Middle East has become a hub for innovation in data centers and technology in general. He is the right person to guide our growth in this increasingly important region."

A native of Greece, Mr. Tsekouras earned an M.Sc. in telecommunications from University College London and a B.Sc. in electrical engineering and informatics from the University of Budapest.

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information, and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 18 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

