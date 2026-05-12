Syska Hennessy Launches New Strategic Plan; Reaffirms Commitment to Remaining Privately Held

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a recent board meeting and brand refresh, engineering firm Syska Hennessy Group has officially launched its 10-year strategic plan called Elevate 2035. The plan focuses on investment in people and leadership, clients and markets, profitable growth, and a reaffirmed commitment to remaining privately held, while establishing ambitious objectives for innovation and geographic expansion.

Syska's board of directors released the new strategy following extensive data collection, through internal surveys, focus groups, one-on-one interviews, and discussions with clients. As part of this process, the board explored a range of strategic options, including various capital structures and external partnership models. After thorough evaluation, it determined that the existing structure of ownership by management best positions Syska to achieve its goals and continue to serve clients globally.

"Our work allowed us to look at our business with fresh eyes and ask the right questions about where we want to go," says Cyrus Izzo, Syska's president and CEO. "What emerged was a sharper strategic focus and an unambiguous commitment to remaining an independent, management-owned company that paves the path forward on our own terms while benefiting our clients and team members."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, smart building and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 650 professionals across 21 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

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SOURCE Syska Hennessy Group