Syska Hennessy Promotes Four to Associate Partner In Four Different Cities

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has promoted four professionals to the level of associate partner. The group represents four different offices within the U.S.

The promoted staff members include:

Brandon Henson, PE, CPD (Charlotte, North Carolina). Mr. Henson has nearly 20 years of experience in the design of plumbing, medical gas, and fire protection systems. He typically serves as lead plumbing engineer on Syska projects.





(Charlotte, North Carolina). Mr. Henson has nearly 20 years of experience in the design of plumbing, medical gas, and fire protection systems. He typically serves as lead plumbing engineer on Syska projects. Scott Klasner, PE (New York City). Mr. Klasner is a senior mechanical engineer with over a decade of experience spanning the commercial, transportation, and critical facilities sectors. He is recognized for his expertise in HVAC system design and resource management.





(New York City). Mr. Klasner is a senior mechanical engineer with over a decade of experience spanning the commercial, transportation, and critical facilities sectors. He is recognized for his expertise in HVAC system design and resource management. Paul Mazzoni (Chicago). Mr. Mazzoni, who has more than 18 years of experience, is a senior BIM development supervisor. He leads firm-wide BIM initiatives, delivering workflows, tools, and training that drive efficient, high-impact project delivery.





(Chicago). Mr. Mazzoni, who has more than 18 years of experience, is a senior BIM development supervisor. He leads firm-wide BIM initiatives, delivering workflows, tools, and training that drive efficient, high-impact project delivery. James Riegel, PE (Richmond, Virginia). With more than 20 years of experience, Mr. Riegel is an expert in building management systems, including project conception, design, design team management, implementation, and operations.

"Brandon, Scott, Paul, and James combine their industry knowledge with hands-on implementation," says Cyrus Izzo, Syska's president and CEO. "They are committed to the success of the projects they oversee as well as the success of their teams. Their hard work and dedication have led to these well-deserved promotions."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 650 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

syska.com

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SOURCE Syska Hennessy Group