Syska Hennessy Opens Office in Singapore

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has opened an office in Singapore to better serve its growing client base across Asia.

The office is located in Ocean Financial Centre at 10 Collyer Quay. Syska senior principal Ing Lim oversees its operations.

Syska opened its first office in Asia in 2008, in Shanghai. Since then, the firm's regional client roster has expanded significantly and now includes companies and projects not only in China and Singapore, but also Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and South Korea. The Syska professionals working in these markets offer expertise in a wide range of sectors, including critical facilities, healthcare, mixed-use, corporate interiors, aviation, and science & technology.

"Some industries can function entirely in the virtual realm," says Cyrus Izzo, Syska's president and CEO. "The A/E/C industry, in contrast, needs boots on the ground. Our commitment to on-site client service and project management is the impetus for our geographical expansion."

He adds: "The Singapore opening brings our office total to 21 sites across the globe."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 650 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

