Syska Hennessy Promotes Joseph O'Sullivan to Executive Principal, Josh Fluecke to Senior Principal, and Anthony Jamsek to Principal

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has promoted Joseph O'Sullivan to executive principal, Josh Fluecke to senior principal, Anthony Jamsek to principal, and three executives to associate principal.

O'Sullivan, who is based in the Chicago office, serves as a key member of the firm's operations team, and focuses on growth across Syska's geographies and within existing practice areas. He joined Syska in 1997 in New York City and in 2007 moved to Chicago to open the Chicago office. Today 50 employees work in that office.

Fluecke, also based in Chicago, is the co-director of Syska's critical facilities practice. He has over 22 years of experience managing hyperscale, colocation, and mission-critical projects throughout all stages of site selection, design, construction, testing, commissioning, and completion. Fluecke also serves as the chairman of the consulting electrical engineers division of Chicagoland's Electric Association.

Jamsek, based in New York City, serves as Syska's director of information systems. He oversees all software platforms used by the firm, including enterprise resource planning (ERP) technologies. He has worked at Syska for more than 25 years.

The three new associate principals, all of whom are based in New York City, are:

  • Anjanette Bobrow, Syska's general counsel. She performs all aspects of negotiating and drafting commercial agreements and manages a variety of business functions domestically and internationally.
  • Richard Nowak, Syska's national director of business development. He specializes in smart building technologies, building performance optimization, and systems integration.
  • Lucy Vereenooghe, CEng, a mechanical engineer and team leader with more than 24 years of experience in the delivery of global projects. She focuses on high-performance facilities and sustainable design.

"Syska has had a great 2023 so far, and these professionals have played influential roles in our success," says Cyrus Izzo, president and CEO. "They have outstanding track records as leaders. I look forward to working with them in 2024 and beyond."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

