SYSPRO ERP Experience and Industry Expertise Cited in New 2018 Technology Evaluation Centers Report on Latest SYSPRO 8 Release

In developing the report, Technology Evaluation Centers invested in extensive research on SYSPRO, including product demonstrations, internal interviews with SYSPRO product specialists, and external interviews with SYSPRO customers. In addition, SYSPRO was benchmarked on an exhaustive information form including thousands of capabilities. By the completion of the exercise, TEC validated SYSPRO's expertise for providing "extensive support of its customers' complex industries across an impressive range of manufacturing types." The report specifically referenced SYSPRO's deep capabilities for manufacturers needing assemble-to-order, batch, discrete, engineer-to-order, job shop, make-to-order, make-to-stock, process alone or in any combination.

SYSPRO's ability to deploy in the cloud or on-premise, as well as being able to provide a high-degree of configurability and personalization to business and user requirements, were pointed out as key advantages for choice-driven ERP buyers. The company's global footprint across 15,000 licensed customers in 62 countries, and out-of-the-box ability to support English, Spanish, French, and Chinese also factored into the favorable review.

TEC Analyst Observation Section on SYSPRO

Technology Evaluation Centers has been competitively evaluating SYSPRO solutions for more than a dozen years, but the current 2018 TEC report on SYSPRO makes a bold statement on the company's comparison to other ERP vendors.

"SYSPRO, unlike other legacy providers, continues to keep up with cutting-edge technologies and incorporates these into the solution," analyst Ted Rohm states. "SYSPRO was an early adopter of mobile technology, and its Espresso (mobile) suite has a comprehensive list of apps to enable mobile collaboration across the entire supply chain. The SYSPRO Harmony social ERP and the company's adoption of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies are further proof that SYSPRO is committed to staying ahead of the technology trends."

Along with several other technology industry analysts who reviewed SYSPRO's new Avanti user web interface in an industry roadshow this past summer, Rohm found the new Avanti UI to be modern, visually appealing, and functionally aware. "Taken in total, SYSPRO continues to deliver a functionally rich system built on top of the most modern platform categories in the in the industry," states the report. "The SYSPRO ERP system brings one of the most robust all-around solutions..."

To download a copy of the Certification Report, please visit:

About Technology Evaluation Centers

Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) is the world's leading provider of software selection resources, services, and research materials, helping organizations evaluate and select the best enterprise software for their needs. With its advanced decision-making process and software selection experts, TEC reduces the time, cost, and risk associated with enterprise software selection.

Over 3.5 million subscribers leverage TEC's extensive research and detailed information on more than 1,000 leading software solutions across all major application areas. TEC is recognized as an industry-leading software selection advisory firm offering resources and services both online and onsite. For more information, please visit www.technologyevaluation.com.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO's strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com.

Press Contacts:



Dawna Olsen Lauren Tuculescu Chief Marketing Officer Marketing Content Specialist SYSPRO – United States SYSPRO – United States +1(714) 437-1000 +1(714) 437-1000 Dawna.Olsen@us.syspro.com Lauren.Tuculescu@us.syspro.com

All company names and products mentioned in this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

SOURCE SYSPRO

Related Links

http://www.syspro.com

