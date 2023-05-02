TUSTIN, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, recognized SYSPRO's PartnerUP Program in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide offers essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers' partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.

SYSPRO PartnerUP Program Recognized in 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide

In the 2023 Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre-and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

SYSPRO's PartnerUP program actively works with partners to develop deep industry specialization, support their business growth and enable long-term customer success. The program provides key enablement tools, resources, ongoing education, and proven methodologies to help partners achieve more and continuously innovate.

"SYSPRO PartnerUP empowers our partners to grow and succeed because it gives them the tools and expertise they need to ensure our joint customers get maximum value from our powerful ERP platform," said Michael Bennett, Global Channel Executive at SYSPRO. "We are honored to be featured in CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide."

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers need vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG

For more information on SYSPRO's PartnerUP Program, click here.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com.

SOURCE SYSPRO