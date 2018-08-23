SYSPRO Selected 'Most Innovative Company Of The Year' For Technology Leadership

SYSPRO's string of recognition is a result of its latest innovative software release and its continuous acceleration as an ERP industry leader. SYSPRO's enhanced software has also received praise from analysts, customers, and partners on a global scale, attracting many new prospects and Channel Partners to SYSPRO ERP.

This recent innovation award was determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets from 12 countries. The pool of judges is exclusively comprised editors, writers, and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade, and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms.

SYSPRO's award-winning product offering includes a web-based, cloud-first ERP solution designed to add significant value, flexibility, control, and operations visibility to manufacturers and distributors. With the integration of a number of powerful new features, including social media as a collaboration tool and a host of the hottest new IoT capabilities, the benefits of SYSPRO to manufacturers and distributors are now virtually infinite.

"SYSPRO is driven by the success of its customers, partners, and by industry recognition," said Benadretti. "We thank the judges for this honor, as it inspires us in our mission to advance and deliver state-of-the-art ERP software to manufacturers and distributors worldwide, while maintaining an outstanding company culture."

About Best in Biz



Now in its 6th year, Best in Biz Awards International has retained its unique status of being the only global business awards program judged solely by members of the press and industry analysts. Best in Biz Awards 2018 International is open to any company from any industry operating in any country in the world. Entrants need not be conducting business globally or be foreign or global companies; in fact, many past winners operate locally, nationally, or regionally. Best in Biz Awards 2018 International is offered in more than 70 company, department / team, executive, product and CSR, media, PR and other award categories. Companies may submit any number of entries to any of the categories in any of the Best in Biz Awards programs throughout the year.

About SYSPRO



SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO's strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents.

