Systech Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech, part of Markem-Imaje and Dover and a leading provider of digital identification and traceability software solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type II Audit examination. The successful completion of this voluntary audit illustrates Systech's ongoing commitment to creating and maintaining a secure operating environment for its customers' confidential data.

SOC 2 Type II attestation is performed by an independent auditing firm and is intended to provide an understanding of the design and operating effectiveness of the service organization's internal controls.

"The successful completion of our SOC 2 Type II examination audit affirms that our controls and safeguards for the protection and security of our customers' data are in line with industry best practices," said Sreedhar Patnala, VP of Products at Systech. "Achieving this certification is a testament to Systech's commitment to ensuring the highest standard of compliance and security."

The audit included an examination of Systech policies and procedures regarding network and systems security, software development lifecycle, separation of duties, access control, system availability, backup and disaster recovery, and other critical operational areas of the business. Upon completion of the audit, the Service Auditor provided a report with an unqualified opinion demonstrating that Systech's policies, procedures and infrastructure meet or exceed the stringent SOC 2 criteria.

About Systech:

Systech provides digital identification and traceability solutions that establish essential product data, ensure digital connectivity, and enable real-time insights on the packaging line and throughout the supply chain. With decades of experience in pharmaceutical packaging execution and serialization, Systech offers comprehensive, easily configured, turnkey software solutions with reliable implementation and expert support. Global brands across industries rely on Systech's platform to help them achieve their objectives in compliance, resiliency, sustainability, and digital transformation. Systech is a leading brand of Markem-Imaje®, a global product identification, packaging intelligence, and connected product solutions provider and a part of Dover Corporation. Visit www.systechone.com for further information.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Systech Contact:

Kevin Jurrens

(609) 306-6418

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover