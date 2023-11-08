Systech Launches a Breakthrough in Product Security

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech, part of Markem-Imaje and Dover and a leading provider of digital identification and traceability software solutions, today announced that it has released the next generation of its UniSecure® platform, a comprehensive product security solution for counterfeit and diversion detection. UniSecure provides unique product identification, traceability and product verification via smartphone across the supply chain in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, medical products, skin care and other markets.

Counterfeiting is the largest criminal enterprise in the world, according to the US Patent and Trademark Office, with domestic and international sales of counterfeit and pirated goods totaling between an estimated $1.7 trillion and $4.5 trillion each year. Major consumer brands also face revenue declines from diversion across sales channels and geographies. Fake and diverted goods put consumers, brand reputations and revenues at significant risk.

Currently, anti-counterfeiting technologies are invasive to the product or its packaging and have additional overhead. The UniSecure upgrade delivers highly secure authentication without changing or adding anything to the existing package. It leverages Systech's patented e-Fingerprint® technology to turn a 1D, 2D Data Matrix or QR code into a covert, unique and non-replicable digital signature.

Brands and their trading partners can instantly authenticate individual products—and verify if they have been distributed as intended—anywhere in the supply chain using only a smartphone. Real-time alerts notify stakeholders of counterfeiting and diversion threats, while built-in forensic intelligence delivers rapid root cause analysis and gathers data that helps identify the potential source.

"Delivering product and consumer protection through existing barcodes and QR codes has never been easier," said Sreedhar Patnala, Vice President, Digital Products. "UniSecure has leveraged e-fingerprint® technology to successfully protect brands against counterfeiting and diversion in diverse markets. We are proud to announce this transformational upgrade to the UniSecure platform, built on the many recent advances in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud and Machine Vision technologies."

Key features of UniSecure include:

Non-additive and covert, it works with existing packaging and barcodes (1D, 2D Data Matrix or QR; serialized, non-serialized) and now includes GS1-compliant high-density QR codes with extensive product and brand information.

it works with existing packaging and barcodes (1D, 2D Data Matrix or QR; serialized, non-serialized) and now includes GS1-compliant high-density QR codes with extensive product and brand information. Highly secure patented approach uses packaging barcodes to generate non-replicable e-Fingerprints.

patented approach uses packaging barcodes to generate non-replicable e-Fingerprints. Faster time to value with a smart camera deployable on any production line with minimal downtime and direct connectivity to the cloud.

with a smart camera deployable on any production line with minimal downtime and direct connectivity to the cloud. Optimal accuracy during product verification with an artificial intelligence-enabled smart mobile application.

during product verification with an artificial intelligence-enabled smart mobile application. Comprehensive forensic intelligence using built-in tools, interfaces and extensive data collected throughout the supply chain to assist in root cause analysis.

Systech will showcase the next generation of UniSecure at the upcoming 2023 AIPIA World Congress, which will be held from November 14-15 at the Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

About Systech:

Systech provides digital identification and traceability solutions that establish essential product data, ensure digital connectivity, and enable real-time insights on the packaging line and throughout the supply chain. With decades of experience in pharmaceutical packaging execution and serialization, Systech offers comprehensive, easily configured, turnkey software solutions with reliable implementation and expert support. Global brands across industries rely on Systech's platform to help them achieve their objectives in compliance, resiliency, sustainability, and digital transformation. Systech is a leading brand of Markem-Imaje®, a global product identification, packaging intelligence, and connected product solutions provider and a part of Dover Corporation. Visit www.systechone.com for further information.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Systech Contact:

Kevin Jurrens

(609) 306-6418

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover