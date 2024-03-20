Systech Launches Innovative Exception Handling and Rework Solution

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech, part of Markem-Imaje and Dover and a leading provider of digital identification and traceability software solutions, today announced that it has released a comprehensive and versatile rework offering for managing exceptions in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Built with Systech's extensive expertise, this new solution delivers robust capabilities from the assembly line through the supply chain to help manufacturers and distributors minimize data misalignment, product delays and associated risks in the pharmaceutical sector.

"Our new feature-rich, exception handling solution addresses a diverse set of use cases, leveraging our vast experience in providing rework up and down the stack and ensuring seamless connectivity with trading partners," said Sreedhar Patnala, Vice President of Digital Products at Systech. "Systech's highly reliable and scalable solutions effectively mitigate risk and keep data and product moving."

As trading partners continue to implement and fine-tune their processes to adhere to the Drug Quality and Security Act, the volume of errors related to discrepancies between the data and product received is expected to grow. Considering the increasing challenges related to counterfeits, drug shortages and patient safety, efficient handling of exceptions has become imperative.

Key benefits of Systech's exception handling and rework solution include:

Quick path to compliance with the Electronic Product Code Information Services checker, which serves as a built-in data inspector and reduces time to check and reconcile the data.

Avoidance of product quarantine and supply chain delays with a communication hub that automates notifications to trading partners and regulatory authorities.

High efficiency via multi-scan and mobile flexibility to optimize production and resolution time.

As a full-stack solution provider, Systech uniquely offers a comprehensive rework solution with rapid deployment, seamless connectivity to any Level 4 platform and a built-in data inspector with the flexibility to adapt to any workflow and ecosystem.

"The pharmaceutical industry must prioritize efficient exception handling and rework solutions to maintain product quality, patient safety and supply chain integrity," said Rick Seibert, SVP of Sharp Packaging, a leader in pharmaceutical packaging, clinical trial supply services & small-scale sterile manufacturing. "As a full-stack L1-L5 provider, Systech leverages its solution to streamline data from all sites and handles rework using a simple, cloud-based tool with no adverse impact on production."

About Systech:

Systech provides digital identification and traceability solutions that establish essential product data, ensure digital connectivity, and enable real-time insights on the packaging line and throughout the supply chain. With decades of experience in pharmaceutical packaging execution and serialization, Systech offers comprehensive, easily configured, turnkey software solutions with reliable implementation and expert support. Global brands across industries rely on Systech's platform to help them achieve their objectives in compliance, resiliency, sustainability, and digital transformation. Systech is a leading brand of Markem-Imaje®, a global product identification, packaging intelligence, and connected product solutions provider and a part of Dover Corporation. Visit www.systechone.com for further information.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

