Systech Unveils Turnkey Solution for Pharmaceutical Rework and Manual Aggregation

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech, part of Markem-Imaje and Dover and a leading provider of digital identification and traceability software solutions, today announced the launch of a turnkey manual aggregation and rework solution for the pharmaceutical industry. The solution is the first integrated offering following Systech's acquisition of Pharmacontrol Electronic GMBH (PCE) earlier this year.

The integrated solution leverages PCE's strengths in delivering robust, flexible hardware systems coupled with Systech's industry-leading software and intuitive mobile rework capabilities. Its portable, compact design offers a turnkey solution designed to help optimize operations while also supporting product safety and regulatory compliance.

Effective aggregation optimizes operations up and down the supply chain and enables true traceability by associating unit level to multiple stages of packaging hierarchy. Rework is essential to help ensure the serialization and aggregation product data match the physical shipment while keeping products moving through the supply chain and out of quarantine. Both aggregation and rework are critical for increased productivity, data integrity and compliance as regulatory deadlines near.

This turnkey solution supports item-by-item manual aggregation of products for compliance with track and trace labeling. It also delivers out-of-the-box, flexible in-lot and post-lot rework on the production floor. It can be rapidly deployed into any packaging workflow by removing the need to integrate the hardware and software, providing a seamless and efficient solution.

"Systech's turnkey manual aggregation and rework solution, coupled with our supply chain Exception Manager offering, helps enable safe, connected supply chains. Our customers can achieve enhanced operational productivity and continued regulatory compliance with this latest product offering," said Sreedhar Patnala, General Manager of Systech.

About Systech:

Systech provides digital identification and traceability solutions that establish essential product data, ensure digital connectivity, and enable real-time insights on the packaging line and throughout the supply chain. With decades of experience in pharmaceutical packaging execution and serialization, Systech offers comprehensive, easily configured, turnkey software solutions with reliable implementation and expert support. Global brands across industries rely on Systech's platform to help them achieve their objectives in compliance, resiliency, sustainability, and digital transformation. Systech is a leading brand of Markem-Imaje®, a global product identification, packaging intelligence, and connected product solutions provider and a part of Dover Corporation. Visit www.systechone.com for further information.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

