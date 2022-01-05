System One Announces Acquisition of Dreamtek UK Ltd. and Dreamtek Inc.

The expertise and strength of Dreamtek aligns with our vision of providing critical outsourced services to niche markets Tweet this

"System One is committed to the expansion of our 5 strategic pillars, Engineering & Technical, Clinical & Scientific, Government & IT, Legal, and Digital Creative," said Greg Lignelli, System One COO. "The reputation, expertise, and strength of Dreamtek aligns with our vision of providing critical outsourced services to niche markets. Dreamtek's strong foundation and highly skilled team will create additional opportunity for our continued growth in the virtual live events space, video production, A/V support, and VR and AR areas.

"This collaboration expands our portfolio of services to help meet the demands of the virtual shift that has had an impact on creative and business communications," said Rachel Peters, EVP TeamPeople. "We believe our shared passion for people and innovation will aid in our efforts, making our services more impactful for our clients and audiences."

"This is a positive and strategic alliance," said Dreamtek CEO Victoria Neeson. "This union gives us the support necessary to take our digital and creative business to the next level."

About System One

System One specializes in delivering workforce solutions and integrated outsourced services to five key pillars, Engineering & Technical, Clinical & Scientific, Legal, Government & IT, and Digital Creative. For more than 40 years, System One has provided staffing and workforce solutions across a wide range of industries and disciplines. System One is a privately held company with more than 650 staff members, 9,000+ consultants supporting customer missions, and over 50 office locations in the United States and Canada. More information is available at System One.

About TeamPeople

TeamPeople, a division of System One, is a leader in the creative, multimedia, and AV staffing and managed services industry. TeamPeople helps clients build dynamic media teams and workforce solutions for in-house studios, creative services, digital content creation, engineering, and live event and AV support operations. The company has spent the last decade assembling the most creative and highly qualified talent in the industry. Serving a variety of clientele from news, entertainment, commercial, government, NGOs, and intergovernmental agencies, TeamPeople's unique services are scalable, responsive, and completely custom. More information is available at TeamPeople.

About Dreamtek

Dreamtek is a video technology & production company that lives and breathes video. The international team of experts work side-by-side with every customer, to provide the most innovative broadcast solutions. Driven by passion, it's dedicated to delivering the best in creative video production, live event streaming, and managed services. More information is available at Dreamtek.

Contact:

Marketing

System One

813.337.0545

[email protected]

SOURCE System One