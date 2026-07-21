System Pavers Builds on More Than Three Decades of Trusted Service with 13th Consecutive Guildmaster Award and Nationwide BBB Accreditation

Company recognized for customer satisfaction and ethical business practices as demand for trusted outdoor remodeling partners continues to grow

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- System Pavers, the nation's premier outdoor living design and installation company, today announced new national milestones that underscore its longstanding commitment to exceptional customer service, homeowner trust, and consistent quality across every market it serves. For the 13th consecutive year, System Pavers has earned the prestigious 2026 Guildmaster with Distinction Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service in the residential construction industry.

The company also achieved Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accreditation across every branch and every state in which it operates, marking another significant milestone as System Pavers continues to expand its national footprint, including its entry into the Atlanta market earlier this year. Together, these achievements reflect more than 30 years of consistently delivering quality craftsmanship, exceptional service and peace of mind for homeowners.

"Outdoor remodeling is one of the largest investments a homeowner can make, and trust and customer service are just as important as design expertise," says Larry Green, Co-Founder and CEO of System Pavers. "Receiving the Guildmaster Award for the 13th consecutive year while earning BBB Accreditation across our entire organization reflects the culture we've built over the last three decades. These milestones demonstrate that homeowners can count on System Pavers to deliver beautiful outdoor spaces with transparency, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to exceptional service."

Since 2005, GuildQuality, a third-party customer satisfaction survey company, has presented the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home-building, remodeling, and contracting professionals who demonstrate the highest level of customer service in the U.S. and Canada. Of nearly 2,000 eligible applicants, System Pavers is among the 400+ businesses recognized this year, based on thousands of verified homeowner surveys. System Pavers achieved a recommendation rate of 90% or higher among surveyed customers.

This year's recognition comes as System Pavers receives official Better Business Bureau Accreditation across all branches nationwide. The company's consistent standards across all markets enable this unified recognition for integrity and ethical business practices.

"Homeowners deserve a remodeling partner they can trust from the first design consultation through the final walkthrough," says Green. "Combining nationally recognized customer satisfaction with companywide BBB Accreditation gives homeowners greater confidence that they're choosing a partner committed to fulfilling its promises."

System Pavers' continued growth reflects broader demand for thoughtfully designed outdoor living spaces. The company's integrated design-build approach, dedicated project management, and customer-first philosophy continue to differentiate System Pavers from traditional contractors by delivering a seamless remodeling experience from initial design consultation through final installation.

For more information about System Pavers, visit systempavers.com.

About System Pavers

System Pavers is the nation's leading outdoor remodeling company, thanks to award-winning customer service and more than 30 years of award-winning craftsmanship and superior service behind every installation. With every project backed by 20,000+ positive reviews and industry-leading warranties, more than 100,000 homeowners have trusted System Pavers to create beautiful, easy-to-maintain outdoor spaces where family and friends can connect for generations. System Pavers' visionary designers and expert installation teams specialize in hardscapes, patios, driveways, turf, outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, water features, fire features, decking, and more. Learn more at systempavers.com and follow System Pavers on Instagram, Houzz, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About GuildQuality

Over 2,000 residential construction professionals rely on GuildQuality's customer satisfaction surveying and reporting software to help them deliver exceptional customer service and get the recognition they deserve for their commitment to quality. Join GuildQuality's network of builders, remodelers, and home service professionals and see your company through your customers' eyes. For more information about GuildQuality, visit www.guildquality.com.

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SOURCE System Pavers