Systemic Mastocytosis Treatment Market to Grow by USD 157.1 Million from 2024-2028, Driven by Aging Population and AI-Redefined Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global systemic mastocytosis treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 157.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Growth of aging population is driving market growth, with a trend towards advancements in diagnostic technologies for systemic mastocytosis treatment. However, high cost associated with systemic mastocytosis treatment poses a challenge.Key market players include A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, AB Science SA, AdvaCare Pharma, BDR Pharmaceuticals Internationals Pvt. Ltd, Blueprint Medicines Corp., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin Ltd., NOVA PHARMA LLC, Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Systemic Mastocytosis Treatment Market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (AK-002, BLU-285, Brentuximab vedotin,

Crenolanib besylate, and Others), Route Of

Administration (Oral, Injectables, and Topical), and

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest

of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World

(ROW) Key companies profiled A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, AB

Science SA, AdvaCare Pharma, BDR

Pharmaceuticals Internationals Pvt. Ltd, Blueprint

Medicines Corp., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F.

Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Glenmark

Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,

Lupin Ltd., NOVA PHARMA LLC, Novartis AG, Ono

Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA,

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda

Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Zydus Lifesciences

Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The systemic mastocytosis treatment market is experiencing notable progress, particularly in diagnostic technologies. Genetic testing plays a crucial role in diagnosing systemic mastocytosis, specifically for identifying KIT mutations like D816V. This advancement enables personalized treatment plans and deeper disease insights. Diagnostic technologies have expanded beyond KIT mutations, providing a broader genetic understanding of systemic mastocytosis. This knowledge guides the development of targeted therapies and refines prognostic assessments. Biomarkers, such as serum tryptase levels and CD25, CD2, and CD30 expression on mast cells, significantly improve diagnostic precision. These markers distinguish between different systemic mastocytosis subtypes, enabling tailored treatment strategies.

The Systemic Mastocytosis (ISM) treatment market is gaining traction due to the rising prevalence of this rare disorder, affecting an estimated patient pool. Mast cells, key players in the immune response, cause symptoms like itching, abdominal pain, and skin lesions in ISM. Diagnosis involves blood tests, genetic mutation analysis, bone marrow biopsy, and imaging tests. Current treatment practices include supportive care, antihistamines, and symptom management. Medications like Cromolyn Sodium and Ketotifen are commonly used. Targeted therapies, such as Immunomodulatory Drugs, are emerging. Diagnostic technologies like genetic testing and biomarker analysis are crucial for accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment. Pipeline drugs, including oral administration prescription drugs, are under development. Healthcare professionals rely on clinical studies and drug development to improve treatment algorithms. Inflammatory mediators and genetic profiling guide emerging drugs. The market is expected to grow, driven by the need for effective symptomatic treatment and ongoing research.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The systemic mastocytosis treatment market presents a substantial challenge due to the high costs associated with managing this complex condition. Diagnostic procedures, specialized care requirements, and advanced therapeutic modalities add to the substantial expenses. The individualized nature of systemic mastocytosis management necessitates extensive diagnostic testing, which can be costly. The adoption of targeted therapies, such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) and monoclonal antibodies, while promising, further increases the cost burden. For instance, midostaurin, a TKI used at a standard dose of 100 mg twice daily, has an annual cost of approximately USD192.59 million . This significant financial burden can be prohibitive for many patients and healthcare systems. A retrospective study revealed that Medicare beneficiaries with advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM) had mean total healthcare expenditures of around USD123.41 million , with pharmacy costs accounting for 41% of the total expenses. This financial strain highlights the economic challenges faced by patients and healthcare providers in managing systemic mastocytosis. To address this challenge, efforts are needed to reduce costs through innovative pricing strategies, increased funding for research, and the development of cost-effective therapeutic options.

. This significant financial burden can be prohibitive for many patients and healthcare systems. A retrospective study revealed that Medicare beneficiaries with advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM) had mean total healthcare expenditures of around , with pharmacy costs accounting for 41% of the total expenses. This financial strain highlights the economic challenges faced by patients and healthcare providers in managing systemic mastocytosis. To address this challenge, efforts are needed to reduce costs through innovative pricing strategies, increased funding for research, and the development of cost-effective therapeutic options. The Systemic Mastocytosis (ISM) treatment market faces unique challenges due to the rare and complex nature of the condition. Key challenges include the use of older antihistamines like Ketotifen for symptom management, and the need for targeted therapies, diagnostic technologies, and genetic testing for accurate diagnosis. The patient pool is small, making clinical studies and drug development costly and time-consuming. Pipeline drugs, such as immunomodulatory drugs and emerging oral administration treatments, offer hope for improved treatment practices. Healthcare professionals require education on the disease definition, pathophysiology, and treatment algorithm. Genetic research and clinical trials are essential for personalized medicine and prescription drugs. Marketed drugs, such as antihistamines and bone marrow transplants, face challenges in patient compliance and hospital pharmacy availability. Biomarker analysis, inflammatory mediators, and genetic profiling are crucial for understanding ISM and developing effective treatment strategies. The treatment market requires innovative approaches to meet the needs of patients with this rare condition.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This systemic mastocytosis treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 AK-002

1.2 BLU-285

1.3 Brentuximab vedotin

1.4 Crenolanib besylate

1.5 Others Route Of Administration 2.1 Oral

2.2 Injectables

2.3 Topical Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 AK-002- The systemic mastocytosis treatment market is divided into different therapeutic categories. Notably, AK-002 (lirentelimab), a monoclonal antibody therapy, is gaining significance. AK-002 targets CD117, a cell surface receptor linked to mast cell growth and activation. This receptor, or c-Kit, plays a vital role in systemic mastocytosis, where its abnormal activation results in mast cell overgrowth and activation, leading to symptoms like skin lesions, gastrointestinal problems, and anaphylactic reactions. AK-002 inhibits CD117, thereby reducing mast cell proliferation and activation. This targeted approach aims to alleviate systemic mastocytosis symptoms, enhancing patients' quality of life. AK-002's specificity for CD117 sets it apart from other treatments, offering a novel, effective, and safer therapeutic option.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

Systemic Mastocytosis (SM) is a rare disorder characterized by the abnormal proliferation and activation of mast cells in various organs. Epidemiology data suggests that the prevalence of SM is estimated to be around 1 in 100,000 people. Mast cells, a type of white blood cell, play a crucial role in the immune response, but in SM, they become overactive, leading to symptoms such as itching, skin lesions, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Diagnosis of SM involves a combination of clinical evaluation, diagnostic tests, and genetic analysis. Blood tests, genetic mutations analysis, bone marrow biopsy, and imaging tests are commonly used for diagnosis. ISM, a subtype of SM, is defined by the presence of mast cell infiltration in more than one organ. The treatment market for SM is growing due to the increasing awareness and research in this rare condition. Supportive care is the mainstay of treatment, which includes antihistamines for symptom management. Immunomodulatory drugs and emerging drugs are being explored for their potential in treating SM. Healthcare professionals play a crucial role in the diagnosis and treatment of SM, and genetic research and clinical studies are ongoing to better understand the disease and develop new treatment practices. The treatment algorithm for SM is constantly evolving as new research and drugs become available. Understanding the disease definition, pathophysiology, and diagnostic methods is essential for effective treatment.

Market Research Overview

Systemic Mastocytosis is a rare disorder characterized by the abnormal proliferation and activation of mast cells in various organs, leading to a range of symptoms. Epidemiology data suggests that it affects approximately 1 in 100,000 people, making it a relatively uncommon condition. Mast cells, which are crucial for the immune response, play a central role in this disease. Symptoms include skin lesions, itching, abdominal pain, and flushing. Diagnosis involves a combination of blood tests, genetic mutation analysis, bone marrow biopsy, and imaging tests. Current treatment practices focus on symptom management with medications such as Cromolyn Sodium and Ketotifen, as well as targeted therapies. Diagnostic technologies like genetic testing and biomarker analysis are also important in the field. The patient pool for Systemic Mastocytosis (ISM) is growing, leading to increased interest in new treatment options, including immunomodulatory drugs, personalized medicine, and emerging drugs in clinical trials. Treatment for this rare condition can include prescription drugs, oral administration, and support from healthcare professionals. Symptomatic treatment is often necessary to manage inflammatory mediators, and treatment algorithms are being developed to optimize care. The disease definition and pathophysiology continue to be areas of ongoing research, with a focus on conventional therapies, marketed drugs, and potential new treatments like bone marrow transplants.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

AK-002



BLU-285



Brentuximab Vedotin



Crenolanib Besylate



Others

Route Of Administration

Oral



Injectables



Topical

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio