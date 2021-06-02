T-Rex® Brand Sets a New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the strongest duct tape

Tough projects require tough tape and T-Rex ® Brute Force ® can take on any challenge. It's designed for projects that require intense strength, durability and power, no matter the application. To achieve the strongest duct tape title, Brute Force ® was tested against 19 other premium duct tapes of similar material and strength claims from around the world. The results were outstanding as Brute Force ® produced a tensile strength at break of 303.5 pounds per inch—outperforming the competitive tapes by more than 50 percent * .

To showcase how T-Rex® Brute Force® tape can do more than any other duct tape, the brand teamed up with four-time World's Strongest Man** Brian Shaw to put Brute Force® to the ultimate test through multiple lifts and strength tests—including lifting a 700-pound concrete block with just one loop of the tape and a pulling more than 400 pounds. on a sled, proving the product's power is unmatched. Check out all the lifts and stunts on TrexTape.com/Strongest.

"Setting the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title is an incredible achievement for T-Rex® Brute Force®. We've always claimed to be the strongest duct tape, but now it's official," said Ashley Luke, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the T-Rex® brand. "Obtaining this title only helps our customers further understand what truly makes this product unique and why it's the perfect tape to keep on hand in your truck, garage or at every jobsite. The tape is built with Forge-Link™ extreme tensile technology and an aggressive, double-thick adhesive with a durable waterproof backing so it can quickly secure, fasten and hold all sorts of materials for any project."

To learn more about T-Rex® brand's GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title or for more details on T-Rex® Brute Force®, visit T-RexTape.com.

*Tests performed by an independent third party, Chemsultants International, in Mentor, Ohio, USA, between 31 March – 22 April 2021.

**World's Strongest Man is not a title provided by or affiliated with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™

T-REX® TAPE

T-Rex® Tape uses modern, next-generation technology to produce premium tapes that perform well in all conditions – helping everyone from do-it-yourselfers and professionals to extreme sport athletes and outdoorsmen get the job done. T-Rex® brand products are marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. For additional product information, visit trextape.com, find us on Facebook® (facebook.com/trextape), follow us on Twitter® (@trextape) or watch us on YouTube® (youtube.com/trextape).

SHURTAPE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

Based in Hickory, N.C., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, is an industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates, China and Australia. Together, our subsidiaries serve numerous markets, including industrial/MRO, building and construction, packaging, electrical, stucco, HVAC, professional paint, automotive, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, graphic arts, sound control, medical, DIY, home and office, and retail. In addition to specialty adhesive solutions, Shurtape Technologies offers products under recognizable brand names such as Duck®, FrogTape®, T-REX®, Painter's Mate®, Shurtape® and Kip®. Learn more at ShurtapeTech.com.

