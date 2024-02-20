T. ROWE PRICE CHAIR WILLIAM J. STROMBERG AND DR. FREEMAN A. HRABOWSKI TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY 2024; ROBERT W. SHARPS TO ASSUME CHAIR ROLE

News provided by

T. Rowe Price Group

20 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

BALTIMORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), announced today that William J. Stromberg, its non-executive chair, and Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski, its chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, will retire from the Board at the company's upcoming May 7, 2024, annual meeting of stockholders. At that time, Robert W. Sharps will become chair of the Board, in addition to continuing as chief executive officer and president. Both Mr. Stromberg and Dr. Hrabowski will continue to serve on the Board until the meeting.

QUOTES   

Alan Wilson, Lead Independent Director 

"As chair and a longtime member of the Board, Bill has made significant contributions to T. Rowe Price. During his tenure as chair and CEO, he led significant initiatives such as the launching of T. Rowe Price Investment Management (TRPIM) and the firm's significant global expansion. As non-executive chair, Bill continued his commitment to strong financial discipline and the buildout of diverse Board leadership. Bill's impact on T. Rowe Price will be felt for years to come. We thank him for his effort."

"Freeman has been an impactful member of the Board for more than a decade. As chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, Freeman led the Board's review of the firm's corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. In addition, Freeman was instrumental in supporting the development of the Board, including through the Board's self-evaluation and nomination processes. We thank him for his integrity, insight, and thoughtful leadership over the years."

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Rob for taking on the role of chair in addition to his current responsibilities. As a result of his strong leadership of the firm through challenging times, the Board felt combining the chair and CEO roles was the right choice, and we are excited about the steps he's taken and his vision for the future of the firm."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE 
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages USD $1.45 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2024, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, InstagramLinkedInXYouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

Also from this source

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JANUARY 2024

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.45 trillion as of January 31, 2024....

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. The earnings release can ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.