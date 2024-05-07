T. ROWE PRICE GROUP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

T. Rowe Price Group

May 07, 2024, 12:39 ET

BALTIMORE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share payable June 27, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2024.

Additionally, at its annual meeting today, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.'s stockholders:

  • elected all 11 nominees to its Board of Directors;
  • approved, by a nonbinding advisory vote, the compensation paid to the firm's named executive officers; and
  • ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2024.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price has $1.54 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on FacebookInstagramLinkedInXYouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

Also from this source

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The earnings release can be found on ...

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MARCH 2024

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.54 trillion as of March 31, 2024....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics