T. ROWE PRICE GROUP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

BALTIMORE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share payable December 27, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2024.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.63 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice.com/newsroom .

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group