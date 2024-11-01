T. ROWE PRICE GROUP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

T. Rowe Price Group

Nov 01, 2024, 14:35 ET

BALTIMORE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share payable December 27, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2024.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.63 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on FacebookInstagramLinkedInXYouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The earnings release can be found on ...

T. ROWE PRICE TARGETS TECHNOLOGY WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS FIRST THEMATIC EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), a global investment management firm, announced today the launch of its first thematic actively managed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics