T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC., DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

BALTIMORE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share payable on March 30, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2026. The quarterly dividend rate represents a 2.36% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $1.27 per share. This will mark the firm's 40th consecutive year of regular annual dividend increases since its initial public offering.

