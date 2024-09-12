T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR AUGUST 2024

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.61 trillion as of August 31, 2024. Preliminary net outflows for August 2024 were $5.3 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2024, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

8/31/2024

7/31/2024

6/30/2024

12/31/2023

















Equity

$ 825

$ 814

$ 810

$ 744 Fixed income, including money market

183

182

180

170 Multi-asset

553

541

529

483 Alternatives

51

50

50

48 Total assets under management

$ 1,612

$ 1,587

$ 1,569

$ 1,445

















Target date retirement portfolios

$ 474

$ 464

$ 453

$ 408

















(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

















About T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related.

