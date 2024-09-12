T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR AUGUST 2024

News provided by

T. Rowe Price Group

Sep 12, 2024, 08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.61 trillion as of August 31, 2024. Preliminary net outflows for August 2024 were $5.3 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2024, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

8/31/2024

7/31/2024

6/30/2024

12/31/2023









 Equity

$            825

$            814

$            810

$            744

 Fixed income, including money market

183

182

180

170

 Multi-asset

553

541

529

483

 Alternatives

51

50

50

48

Total assets under management

$         1,612

$         1,587

$         1,569

$         1,445









Target date retirement portfolios

$            474

$            464

$            453

$            408









(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment







About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

T. Rowe Price Named To Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Employers 2024

T. Rowe Price, a Baltimore, Maryland, based global investment management firm and a leader in retirement services, today announced it has been named...

T. ROWE PRICE LAUNCHES PERSONALIZED RETIREMENT MANAGER, AN INDUSTRY FIRST

T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, continues the evolution of its target date offering with the launch of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics